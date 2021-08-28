Always amazing Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been opening up about her life lately, and that includes sharing that she and her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, who plays football for the Houston Texans, have been together for an entire year. Ok, technically, they've been together for over a year, because by the time she posted the day had already passed. It still totally counts, though.

"oops I forgot to tell y’all that we’ve been dating for more than a year 🤍" she wrote, adding, "so happy past 1 year to the best thing that’s ever happened to you: ME 🤍🤣" in trademark silly/sweet fashion. The photo she shared of the two is almost too adorable for words, because she's totally twinning with the football player in matching orange tops, ripped jeans, and white sneakers (their height difference is amazing in and of itself, also).

As he so often does, Owens wrote in her comments almost immediately. "Time flies when your having fun ❤️🤪 To many more with you baby 🤞🏽." He also shared the post on his Instagram Stories with the caption "my heart," and they just remain the absolute cutest ever.

In case you're unfamiliar, Biles met Owens on celebrity dating app Raya in early 2020, and the two have been over the top in love ever since. This means Biles is probably several months late on her anniversary wishes, but they're so cute that it doesn't even matter.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Owens was quick to support his girlfriend after she pulled out of events at the Olympics for her safety and mental health, saying, "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that." She wrote back, "I love you so much 🤎🤞🏾." So cute.

Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io