Kristen Stewart and Her Strawberry Blonde Hair Dazzle at Venice Film Festival

Kristen Stewart's hair changes so often that it's truly the gift that keeps on giving. For her latest appearance at the Venice Film Festival, the actress showed off a gorgeous new style, this time a bob-length strawberry blonde do tied back into a short pony tail. Stewart wore a side part with hair sweeping across one side of her face, in bold defiance of Gen-Z rules for coolness. Of course, Stewart—being as cool as she naturally is—pulled it off effortlessly.

Stewart paired her hair (basically a whole look by itself) with a navy Chanel bodysuit from the brand's Métiers d'Art 2020/21 collection, which the actress happens to be the face of. As pointed out by L'Officiel, the bodysuit is like a longer version of the iconic Chanel tweed jacket (incidentally a staple in Stewart's wardrobe), but with integrated hot pants. The star posed playfully for the cameras.

Stewart is in Venice to promote her movie Spencer, the much-anticipated Princess Diana biopic, which is in the running for awards at the festival—and which will be released in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. The actress' new hair is actually reminiscent of the late princess', but with more red tones.

In the past, Stewart has rocked a dip-dyed pastel pink pixie, a bright blonde long-ish look, a bleach blonde buzz cut, long dark locks... and looked absolutely stunning in every one. Check out some of her best hairstyles over the years below.

