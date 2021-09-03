Today's Top Stories
Kristen Stewart and Her Strawberry Blonde Hair Dazzle at Venice Film Festival

Her movie Spencer, a Princess Diana biopic, is on the festival line-up.

By Iris Goldsztajn
topshot us actress kristen stewart arrives to the pier of the excelsior hotel on september 3, 2021 during the 78th venice film festival at venice lido photo by filippo monteforte afp photo by filippo monteforteafp via getty images
FILIPPO MONTEFORTEGetty Images

Kristen Stewart's hair changes so often that it's truly the gift that keeps on giving. For her latest appearance at the Venice Film Festival, the actress showed off a gorgeous new style, this time a bob-length strawberry blonde do tied back into a short pony tail. Stewart wore a side part with hair sweeping across one side of her face, in bold defiance of Gen-Z rules for coolness. Of course, Stewart—being as cool as she naturally is—pulled it off effortlessly.

venice, italy september 03 kristen stewart is seen arriving at the 78th venice international film festival on september 03, 2021 in venice, italy photo by stephane cardinale corbiscorbis via getty images
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images

Stewart paired her hair (basically a whole look by itself) with a navy Chanel bodysuit from the brand's Métiers d'Art 2020/21 collection, which the actress happens to be the face of. As pointed out by L'Officiel, the bodysuit is like a longer version of the iconic Chanel tweed jacket (incidentally a staple in Stewart's wardrobe), but with integrated hot pants. The star posed playfully for the cameras.

venice, italy september 03 kristen stewart is seen arriving at the 78th venice international film festival on september 03, 2021 in venice, italy photo by daniele venturelliwireimage
Daniele VenturelliGetty Images
venice, italy september 03 kristen stewart is seen arriving at the 78th venice international film festival on september 03, 2021 in venice, italy photo by stephane cardinale corbiscorbis via getty images
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images

Stewart is in Venice to promote her movie Spencer, the much-anticipated Princess Diana biopic, which is in the running for awards at the festival—and which will be released in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. The actress' new hair is actually reminiscent of the late princess', but with more red tones.

In the past, Stewart has rocked a dip-dyed pastel pink pixie, a bright blonde long-ish look, a bleach blonde buzz cut, long dark locks... and looked absolutely stunning in every one. Check out some of her best hairstyles over the years below.

los angeles, california january 07 kristen stewart attends the special fan screening of 20th century foxs underwater at alamo drafthouse cinema on january 07, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by axellebauer griffinfilmmagic
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
cannes, france may 20 actress kristen stewart attends the 120 beats per minute 120 battements par minute screening during the 70th annual cannes film festival at palais des festivals on may 20, 2017 in cannes, france photo by neilson barnardgetty images
Neilson BarnardGetty Images
cap dantibes, france may 17 kristen stewart attends the cocktail at the amfar gala cannes 2018 at hotel du cap eden roc on may 17, 2018 in cap dantibes, france photo by kevin tachmanamfargetty images for amfar
Kevin Tachman/amfARGetty Images
topshot us actress kristen stewart poses as she arrives on the red carpet to attend the award ceremony of the 45th deauville us film festival in deauville, western france, on september 14, 2019 photo by loic venance afp photo credit should read loic venanceafp via getty images
LOIC VENANCEGetty Images
universal city, ca may 31 actress kristen stewart arrives at the 2009 mtv movie awards arrivals at the gibson amphitheatre on may 31, 2009 in universal city, california photo by jon kopalofffilmmagic
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
new york, ny january 05 actress kristen stewart attends the 2016 film society of lincoln center luncheon at scarpetta on january 5, 2016 in new york city photo by mike pontwireimage
Mike PontGetty Images
