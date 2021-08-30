Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Dazzled in an Epic Brocade Cape at the Dolce & Gabbana Show in Venice

She brought her glam squad along for the ride.

By Iris Goldsztajn
milan, italy september 20 jennifer lopez walks the runway at the versace show during the milan fashion week springsummer 2020 on september 20, 2019 in milan, italy photo by vittorio zunino celottogetty images
Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images

Jennifer Lopez isn't known for her understated looks (though she can definitely do that too), but she has well and truly outdone herself this time. The star showed up to Dolce & Gabbana's latest runway show in Venice, Italy wearing an absolutely epic ensemble—and of course she pulled it off like no other.

Lopez wore a floor-length, silky brocade cape in shades of turquoise and green, featuring a beautiful floral pattern. She paired it with black pants with a metallic floral pattern, and a bedazzled crop top, also with a floral pattern—this time made from beading and sequins. She accessorized with a sparkly gold handbag, heeled sandals with shiny embellishments, and an intricate, equally glittering headpiece. The final effect was very "let's get loud," and I am fully on board.

venice, italy august 29 jennifer lopez is seen during the dolcegabbana alta moda show on august 29, 2021 in venice, italy photo by jacopo raulegetty images
Jacopo RauleGetty Images
venice, italy august 29 jennifer lopez is seen during the dolcegabbana alta moda show on august 29, 2021 in venice, italy photo by jacopo raulegetty images
Jacopo RauleGetty Images
venice, italy august 29 jennifer lopez is seen during the dolcegabbana alta moda show on august 29, 2021 in venice, italy photo by jacopo raulegetty images
Jacopo RauleGetty Images

The star posted a series of Instagram photos showcasing the outfit, as well as a video of herself strutting her stuff on her way to the show. She captioned the video, "That Runway show glow."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Lopez' dedicated glam squad rallied to get the star looking a million bucks. Makeup artist Mary Phillipps, hairstylist Chris Appleton, nail artist Tom Bachik, and fashion stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn all played a part in putting together J-Lo's unforgettable look.

The singer, actress and entrepreneur wasn't the only A-lister in attendance at the D&G show. Zoe Saldana, Saweetie, Normani, Vin Diesel, Helen Mirren, January Jones, Kris Jenner, Luis Fonsi and many more also made an appearance, all wearing runway-worthy garb.

venice, italy august 29 helen mirren is seen during the dolcegabbana alta moda show on august 29, 2021 in venice, italy photo by jacopo raulegetty images
Jacopo RauleGetty Images
venice, italy august 29 normani is seen during the dolcegabbana alta moda show on august 29, 2021 in venice, italy photo by jacopo raulegetty images
Jacopo RauleGetty Images
venice, italy august 29 january jones is seen during the dolcegabbana alta moda show on august 29, 2021 in venice, italy photo by jacopo raulegetty images
Jacopo RauleGetty Images
venice, italy august 29 saweetie is seen during the dolcegabbana alta moda show on august 29, 2021 in venice, italy photo by jacopo raulegetty images
Jacopo RauleGetty Images
venice, italy august 29 kris jenner and corey gamble are seen during the dolcegabbana alta moda show on august 29, 2021 in venice, italy photo by jacopo raulegetty images
Jacopo RauleGetty Images
venice, italy august 29 zoe saldana is seen during the dolcegabbana alta moda show on august 29, 2021 in venice, italy photo by jacopo raulegetty images
Jacopo RauleGetty Images
venice, italy august 29 ciara is seen during the dolcegabbana alta moda show on august 29, 2021 in venice, italy photo by jacopo raulegetty images
Jacopo RauleGetty Images

Dolce & Gabbana described the show on Instagram, writing, "The Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda collection arouses unique emotions as exquisite silks, brocades, velvets, glass and crystals, embroideries and precious fabrics come together in a perfect melody of beauty and Italian craftsmanship.

"A tribute to the city of Venice, the first Alta Moda looks include a hand-painted illusion tulle and double organza corset dress, a Georgette dress entirely embroidered with sequins, bugle beads and crystals and a Lurex lace corset dress embroidered with cross-stitch."

