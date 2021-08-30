Jennifer Lopez Dazzled in an Epic Brocade Cape at the Dolce & Gabbana Show in Venice

Jennifer Lopez isn't known for her understated looks (though she can definitely do that too), but she has well and truly outdone herself this time. The star showed up to Dolce & Gabbana's latest runway show in Venice, Italy wearing an absolutely epic ensemble—and of course she pulled it off like no other.

Lopez wore a floor-length, silky brocade cape in shades of turquoise and green, featuring a beautiful floral pattern. She paired it with black pants with a metallic floral pattern, and a bedazzled crop top, also with a floral pattern—this time made from beading and sequins. She accessorized with a sparkly gold handbag, heeled sandals with shiny embellishments, and an intricate, equally glittering headpiece. The final effect was very "let's get loud," and I am fully on board.

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

The star posted a series of Instagram photos showcasing the outfit, as well as a video of herself strutting her stuff on her way to the show. She captioned the video, "That Runway show glow."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Lopez' dedicated glam squad rallied to get the star looking a million bucks. Makeup artist Mary Phillipps, hairstylist Chris Appleton, nail artist Tom Bachik, and fashion stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn all played a part in putting together J-Lo's unforgettable look.

The singer, actress and entrepreneur wasn't the only A-lister in attendance at the D&G show. Zoe Saldana, Saweetie, Normani, Vin Diesel, Helen Mirren, January Jones, Kris Jenner, Luis Fonsi and many more also made an appearance, all wearing runway-worthy garb.

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

Dolce & Gabbana described the show on Instagram, writing, "The Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda collection arouses unique emotions as exquisite silks, brocades, velvets, glass and crystals, embroideries and precious fabrics come together in a perfect melody of beauty and Italian craftsmanship.

"A tribute to the city of Venice, the first Alta Moda looks include a hand-painted illusion tulle and double organza corset dress, a Georgette dress entirely embroidered with sequins, bugle beads and crystals and a Lurex lace corset dress embroidered with cross-stitch."

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io