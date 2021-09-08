Lily Collins Married Charlie McDowell in a Breathtaking Colorado Resort

Congratulations are in order for Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell. The Emily in Paris actress and film director tied the knot on Sept. 4 against the breathtaking backdrop of Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado, "a romantic 1800’s ghost town set in an extraordinary alpine valley."

The bride wore a stunning hooded wedding dress by Ralph Lauren. According to Vogue, this was one of only a handful ever created by the label. The lacy gown featured a high collar and was form-fitting down to Collins' knees, where it flared out into a train.

The actress shared a series of photos from the day on Instagram, writing about how special it all was. "I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," she wrote in the first post, under a photo of the two of them kissing. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣"

The next photo shows McDowell holding his bride's face as she smiles widely. "Never been happier…" Collins captioned it.

The third and final photo shows the couple from further away, sharing an intimate moment with a waterfall in the background. It's enough to make you believe in fairytales. Speaking of which... "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality," Collins' caption read. "I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…"

The happy couple had been dating since 2019, per People, and were engaged in September of last year. Excuse me while I go throw some confetti.

