Gigi Hadid's Mom Shared Adorable Pics of Khai on Her First Birthday

Little Khai seems to love animals.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, ny may 02 zayn malik l and gigi hadid attend the manus x machina fashion in an age of technology costume institute gala at metropolitan museum of art on may 2, 2016 in new york city photo by mike coppolagetty images for peoplecom
Mike CoppolaGetty Images

Gigi Hadid, AKA "khai's mom" per her Insta bio, rarely shares pics of her little daughter (whom she shares with Zayn Malik), so each new one is a gift. The model's mom, Yolanda, just treated us to a series of completely adorable photos of her granddaughter—taking care not to show her face to protect her privacy.

In the Instagram carousel, Khai—clearly quite the animal lover—can be seen hanging out with a baby cow, a goat and a miniature horse, as well as sitting by some sort of crystal formation.

The caption reads, "Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai…. No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year… I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday. Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!! #Khai"

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The last time Khai featured on her mom's Instagram was on another very meaningful occasion: for Malik's first Father's Day. The photo showed Malik holding his daughter next to a light-up globe. "Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !! @zayn Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you We love you so much," Hadid wrote. So, so sweet. Happy birthday, Khai!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
