Today's Top Stories
1
24 Hours With Diipa Büller-Khosla
2
Get (Financially) Well Soon!
3
The 2021 Book Releases You Don't Want to Miss
4
The Boots Brands Fashion Girls Are Obsessed With
5
This PMD Device Is on Super Sale on Amazon

Prince William Called Out Billionaires' "Space Race" Amid Climate Crisis

They need to check their priorities.

By Iris Goldsztajn
birmingham, england december 07 prince william, the duke of cambridge attends the unveiling of the victoria cross commemorative paving stones representing each of birminghams 1st world war recepients at the hall of memory, centenary square on december 7, 2015 in birmingham, england ten stones were unveiled after a short service of memorial by the bishop of birmingham the rtrev david urquhart with speeches by the lord mayor of birmingham, councillor raymond hassall and brigadier anderton brown photo by richard stonehousegetty images
Richard StonehouseGetty Images

Prince William is not at all impressed with the "space race" instigated by billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. In a new interview with the BBC, the future king implied that we clearly have bigger fish to fry right here on planet Earth, and that those billionaires would be better off turning their attention to the climate crisis instead.

"The idea that space race is on at the moment, we've seen everyone trying to get space tourism going, it's the idea that we need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," the Duke of Cambridge said.

This comes after William Shatner of Star Trek fame flew out to space on a trip facilitated by Amazon founder Bezos. Shatner came home with a newfound appreciation for planet Earth, which he called "this sheet, this blanket, this comforter of blue that we have around us" compared to the "black ugliness" of space (via the Guardian).

But Bezos himself sees things differently, and wants to create "space colonies." Founder of SpaceX Musk, meanwhile, wants to make humanity a "multi-planet species" (via BBC).

For Prince William, their priorities are all wrong. "I want the things that I've enjoyed, the outdoor life and the sort of nature and environment, I want that to still be there for not just my children but everyone else's children," he said. "If we're not careful, we're robbing from, you know, our children's future [with] what we do now. I think that's not fair."

The royal also spoke about how a passion for the environment has run through four generations of his family, with Prince Philip's involvement with the WWF, Prince Charles advocating for eco-friendly practices for decades even when it wasn't mainstream, and Prince George going "litter picking" with his school.

Related Stories
Kate and Will Ate Burgers With Their Kids
Prince William and Kate Will Focus on Work in 2022
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Salma Hayek Looked Super Hot in Leopard Print
Britney Spears Just Trolled Justin Timberlake
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Billie Eilish Says Kate and Will Were "So Normal"
Lady Gaga Draped Herself in $100 Bills
Kate Middleton Wore Green to Celebrate Nature
Adele Has "Never Felt More Peaceful" in Her Life
Prince Harry Reads Lili "Bedtime Stories"
Kylie Jenner Posed Naked and Covered in Fake Blood
Lizzo Wore a Sheer Dress for Cardi B's Birthday
North West Calls Kim Kardashian's House "So Ugly"