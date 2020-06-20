Prince William and the Cambridge Kids Posed for the Cutest New Photos for His Birthday

In social media posts on Saturday, Prince William and Kate Middleton released two new, never-before-seen family photos.

The photos, which feature Will with all three of the Cambridge kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were taken by Kate. One was shared on the official Kensington Royal Instagram account.

The pictures were released in honor of Father's Day and Will's 38th birthday, which both fall on the same day this year.

Tomorrow, Prince William will have not one, but two very good reasons to celebrate. In addition to being Father's Day, this Sunday also happens to be the Duke of Cambridge's 38th birthday.

In honor of the dual special occasions, the official Cambridge family shared a couple of new, never-before-seen photos of Will hanging out with all three of his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The photos were taken by—who else—the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton herself.

The first photo, shared on the official Kensington Palace Instagram account, features Will sitting on an old-fashioned tree swing with all three of his kids piled in around him. Everything about the photo is adorable, but Charlotte's incredibly '90s, incredibly adorable denim overalls steal the show.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow," the photo is captioned. "The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess."

Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English shared the second new photo the couple released—which features Will and his kids laying on the grass, laughing and clearly having the time of their lives—on Twitter.

Two gorgeous new pictures of the Duke of Cambridge with his children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - have been released by @KensingtonRoyal to mark William’s birthday and Father’s Day on Sunday

📷 Duchess Cambridge, taken in Norfolk earlier this month pic.twitter.com/4X3r3xDXi4 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) June 20, 2020

