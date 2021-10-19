Today's Top Stories
Zendaya's Look From the 'Dune' Premiere Will Go Down in History

Literally out of this world.

By Iris Goldsztajn
london, england october 18 zendaya attends the dune uk special screening at odeon luxe leicester square on october 18, 2021 in london, england photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images

Zendaya can't stop, won't stop rocking up to various events in show-stopping outfits. Like, I literally can't keep up, so let me just tell you about the latest: her look from the London premiere of Dune.

The actress wore an off-white gown by Rick Owens that was entirely covered in sequins, which sounds kind of heavy TBH. The asymmetric dress featured a structured, extra-large cowl neck, if you will, with one long sleeve, a tapered skirt from waist to knee, and a long train below that. Zendaya wore her hair short, with a purple eye makeup look and lots of diamond jewelry.

london, england october 18 zendaya attends the dune uk special screening at odeon luxe leicester square on october 18, 2021 in london, england photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images
london, england october 18 zendaya attends the dune uk special screening at odeon luxe leicester square on october 18, 2021 in london, england photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images

Obviously, the star looked ~out of this world~ in this look, a fact that did not seem to escape the eagle eye of one Tom Holland, the actress' rumored boyfriend. Holland posted a black and white pic of Z on Instagram, with the simple caption, "Dune [heart eyes emoji]." Now, in terms of where we're at with the dating rumors, I'm not saying that friends don't post friends' outfit pics on social media, but I'm also not not saying that?

As for Dune, Zendaya doesn't star in this much-anticipated space movie alone, and she notably shared the red carpet with her costar Timothée Chalamet, who is also known for his gorgeous high fashion looks. This time around, Chalamet wore a cool-guy black suit by Alexander McQueen, with zipper accents all over. He paired the outfit with silver-toned jewelry and gave the camera his signature smoulder.

london, england october 18 zendaya and timothée chalamet attend the dune uk special screening at odeon luxe leicester square on october 18, 2021 in london, england photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images
