Zendaya Gushes About "Very Charismatic" Tom Holland

My Spidey senses are telling me that Zendaya and Tom Holland are prooobably dating, but we still don't know for sure. Since neither of them has actually confirmed the relationship (if you discount THAT birthday Instagram), we'll just have to keep looking at the clues we get from them and piece together some sort of conclusion for ourselves.

The newest set of clues comes from Zendaya—self-proclaimed perfectionist Virgo—who was asked what she appreciates about Holland in a new InStyle cover story, and sounded pretty impressed by him, TBH. "There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate," she said. "In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure—you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo [laughs], he is a perfectionist.

"Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot], and it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He'd do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, 'I can do that better.' I'd be like, 'Dude, you got it.' But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that."

The actress then went on to describe what it's like spending time with her costar, and well, it kind of speaks for itself. "Yeah, he's a fun time. Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat—I sound so British." Well, the man has clearly had an influence on her...

