Zendaya wore a color-block Moschino short suit for the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere—and looked completely stunning.

The actor completed her look with Bulgari jewelry and white heels.

Zendaya plays Lola Bunny in the reimagined Space Jam.



Mere weeks after her instantly iconic tribute to Beyoncé at the BET Awards, Zendaya has nailed another red carpet, this time at the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The actor, who plays Lola Bunny in the reimagined Space Jam, wore a color-block short suit from the Moschino Resort 2022 collection, as British Vogue reports, completing the look with Bulgari jewelry and white, pointed-toe heels. And, of course, she looked astonishing.

On Instagram, stylist Law Roach revealed that Zendaya's look was inspired by Lola Bunny herself. "Tell me you’re Lola Bunny without telling me you’re Lola Bunny," Roach wrote, sharing a video of Zendaya alongside a snap of her character in her colorful basketball uniform.

Zendaya spoke to Entertainment Weekly about taking on the role of Lola Bunny, revealing she "grew up" with the original 1996 film. "It's kind of a big deal. It's like, 'Wow, that's an iconic character,'" she said. "It was flattering, because I got a call from Ryan Coogler, who is a producer on the film, and we share Oakland, so I've always wanted to work with him. So when he called, I was like, 'I'm probably going to say yes to whatever you tell me.' And when he told me about this, I was like, 'Whoa, this is a big deal.'"

"They had already started that reimagining of what she was, and I guess there's some spiritual connection between who Lola is in this film and maybe who Zendaya is, and maybe my voice would make sense for that new version of who she is," she continued. "So I felt very lucky that they wanted to do that with me."

"It was a nice small part, so there's pressure for sure, but it could be worse—it could be all me. So there wasn't too much weight on my shoulders," Zendaya added. "But it was a really special experience, and I just leaned on our incredible director Malcolm [D. Lee] to take the lead and tell me what he wanted. And I really enjoyed myself."

