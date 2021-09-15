Britney Spears Deleted Her Instagram Account After Announcing Her Engagement

Britney Spears has been blessing us with super regular Instagram content lately, but we won't be hearing from her quite so much for a while. Spears deleted her Instagram account soon after announcing her engagement to her boyfriend of five years Sam Asghari.

The star took to Twitter to explain her decision—and avoid setting off a wave of panic among her many fans. "Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon," she wrote. Phew.

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

A source gave some context to Spears' decision, telling People she "is taking a break, as many celebrities do." They added, "It was her decision, and nothing else should be read into it. She is in a great place, legally and personally."

In one of her last posts before shutting down her account, Spears addressed the current state of her conservatorship by posting a screenshot of an article titled "Infusing education with heart."

"Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else... I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!!" she wrote (via Entertainment Weekly). "No ... you're not alone and no ... you're not crazy !!!! People need to hear this before it's TOO LATE !!!! I've waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!!"

This came after her father, Jamie Spears, filed to end his daughter's 13-year conservatorship in a surprise move. Until he did so, it was harder (or perhaps impossible) for Spears and Asghari to get engaged.

