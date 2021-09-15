Today's Top Stories
1
Generation Yara
2
Tarana Burke on the Past and Future of #MeToo
3
The Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion From the Met Gala
4
Love Has Lost: Inside a Conspiritualist Cult
5
Is Olive Oil the Key to Ridiculously Good Skin?

Britney Spears Deleted Her Instagram Account After Announcing Her Engagement

It's just a temporary break.

By Iris Goldsztajn
hollywood, california july 22 britney spears attends sony pictures once upon a time in hollywood los angeles premiere on july 22, 2019 in hollywood, california photo by axellebauer griffinfilmmagic
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Britney Spears has been blessing us with super regular Instagram content lately, but we won't be hearing from her quite so much for a while. Spears deleted her Instagram account soon after announcing her engagement to her boyfriend of five years Sam Asghari.

The star took to Twitter to explain her decision—and avoid setting off a wave of panic among her many fans. "Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon," she wrote. Phew.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A source gave some context to Spears' decision, telling People she "is taking a break, as many celebrities do." They added, "It was her decision, and nothing else should be read into it. She is in a great place, legally and personally."

In one of her last posts before shutting down her account, Spears addressed the current state of her conservatorship by posting a screenshot of an article titled "Infusing education with heart."

"Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else... I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!!" she wrote (via Entertainment Weekly). "No ... you're not alone and no ... you're not crazy !!!! People need to hear this before it's TOO LATE !!!! I've waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!!"

This came after her father, Jamie Spears, filed to end his daughter's 13-year conservatorship in a surprise move. Until he did so, it was harder (or perhaps impossible) for Spears and Asghari to get engaged.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Related Stories
Britney's Boyfriend Was Spotted Browsing Rings
Britney Spears' Dad Will Step Down as Conservator
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Jennifer Aniston Answered Bizarre Fan Questions
Prince Charles "Really Wants to Meet" Lilibet
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Megan Fox Won't Be Told "What a Woman Should Be"
Jennifer Garner Shared an Emotional Message on IG
Travis Scott Discussed His Parenting Style
Kanye West Unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram
Kate Hudson Is Engaged to Danny Fujikawa
J.Lo & Ben Affleck Kiss in Masks at the Met Gala
Who Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Partner?
Naomi Osaka Wears Louis Vuitton to the Met Gala