Kate Middleton and Prince William's Body Language Avoids the "Soap Opera Narrative," Expert Says

Everything royals do and say in public has to be measured—including their body language. This is a fact Prince William and Kate Middleton know all too well, and they have been very careful with how they hold themselves during official events over the years.

For body language expert Judi James, their slow and steady strategy was a clever one. "Kate and William's body language in public has been on rather slow simmer since their marriage, but recently there does seem to have been a subtle peak in their signals of power and confidence, both as a couple and as individuals," James tells Express.

Charles McQuillan Getty Images

Unlike Prince Charles and Princess Diana before them, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle more recently, the Cambridges haven't shown any signs of drama for the media to pick apart and use against them. "Kate was never thrown free-fall into the spotlight by a rather cautious William and for years their body language has epitomised ‘good bland,' i.e. perfect enough to make them ideal ambassadors for the Firm, but not dramatic or telling enough to provide the kind of soap opera narrative that Charles and Diana provided, and which sparked the feeding frenzy that was claimed by Harry and Meghan to have become unbearable," James added.

Tim Graham Getty Images

For the expert, the couple's demeanor has evolved recently. "Their caution does appear to have paid off and this seems to be reflected in a much more relaxed and even more tactile attitude in public," she said. "They also seem to have lost some of the tension caused by the Oprah interview that spurred William to break the habit of a lifetime and reply to a press question about racism during a royal visit. Now those signs of tension appear to have evaporated as they truly have emerged as a successful and impressive royal power couple."

Chris Jackson Getty Images

James also emphasized that the duke and duchess are both forces in their own right, whether they're together or apart. "Like any good team they function as well individually as they do together, and there are no signs of any resentment or battles for attention when one or the other is taking a key role," she said.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io