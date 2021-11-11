Meghan Markle Glows in a Fire-Engine Red Ballgown at a New York Event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hit the red carpet in New York City on Wednesday night to honor veterans ahead of Remembrance Day in the U.K. and Veterans Day in the U.S. The Intrepid Museum's Salute to Freedom event saw Prince Harry present Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members past and present. On the red carpet, where she wore a show-stopping, fire engine-red Carolina Herrera ballgown, Meghan was asked if she was proud of Harry, who served in the British military for a decade. Her response: "I'm always proud of him," per People.

Meghan and Harry have had a busy week: On Tuesday, Harry appeared at the RE:WIRED online summit, and Meghan, now a children's book author, joined a New York Times event that same day. Speaking at RE:WIRED, Harry noted that the term "Megxit"—used often last year to refer to the couple's shared department from the royal family—was a sexist term. "The term Megxit was or is a misogynistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media. But it began with a troll," he pointed out.

Here's the couple on the Intrepid Museum red carpet:

