Adam Sandler Says He "Gets a Little Jumpy" Around Taylor Swift

Adam Sandler is a teeny tiny bit intimidated by Taylor Swift, and frankly, I get it.
While talking about stars he's in awe of on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Sandler said, "Taylor Swift, because what she means to my kids, I get a little jumpy. Just 'cause I don't wanna blow it for my kids. So I'm a little like, 'Taylor Taylor,' like I talk a little too loud or something. I don't act as cool as I can."
The actor added that Swift is a bit intimidating because she's such a huge superstar. "People talk about The Beatles of it all and her," he said. "Just, man, I mean, so many smash hits. There's not a word my kids don't know."
Cementing his Swiftie status, Sandler continued, "I know them too, by the way. But they know them inside and out. But it's just, remember The Beatles, every song on the record, you know? That's Taylor Swift too. You just, there’s not a song you skip. You go, 'that one's pretty damn cool.'"
Luckily for Sandler's daughters Sunny and Sadie, their dad doesn't seem to have "blown it" with Swift quite yet, since the popstar was spotted hugging the two girls during the Eras Tour movie premiere last October.
And by the way, the Sandlers' Taylor Swift fandom goes way back: dad and daughters teamed up back in 2019 for a lovely rendition of her song "Lover" during a charity event.
Aside from brushing up on their fave's lyrics, Sunny and Sadie are making headlines recently because of their acting, including in the Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Superstars in the making.
