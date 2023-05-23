Julia Fox Freed the Nipple on the Cannes Red Carpet in a See-Through Breast Plate and Puffy Skirt

Julia Fox has become my personal irreverent idol over the past few months thanks to a string of very unconventional outfits worn for every occasion from Paris Fashion Week to a routine grocery run. For Fox, the world is her runway.

True to herself, the Uncut Gems actress showed up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Art of Elysium during the Cannes Film Festival in a truly surprising outfit (though you'd think she could hold no further surprises, the star has always got something up her sleeve).

Fox looked genuinely stunning in what was—let's face it—quite an odd outfit choice. She paired a translucent, nipple-baring, halter-style breast plate top with a red carpet-ready skirt, a puffy white creation that fanned out into a long train.

One Twitter user expressed my exact thoughts when they quipped, "JULIA FOX INVENTED MOTHERHOOD"

(Image credit: Photo by Victor Boyko / Getty)

BTW, this isn't the first time Fox has freed the nipple: She wore another eyebrow-raising look at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

For this look, Fox let the clothes speak for themselves and swapped her statement-making over-the-top eyeliner look from yesteryear for a more classic, glamorous beauty look. She rocked a subtle smoky eye, chiseled cheekbones, and a dark red lipstick, with her hair elegantly gathered into a top knot.

Since the event was hosted by global luxury jewelry brand MARLI New York, the Forbidden Fruits podcast host finished the look with a selection of glitzy pieces.

She wore the Cleo Full Diamond Drop Collar Channel Set Diamond Necklace (which retails at $35,000), the Cleo Full Diamond Drop Earrings ($9,000), plus a ring and bracelet adorned with matching white gold and white diamonds.

The event fundraised $250,000 for The Art of Elysium, an NGO which organizes volunteer artists to design creative programs for communities in Los Angeles dealing with challenging life situations.