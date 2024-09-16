Alan Cumming Says "Bitch" Taylor Swift "Stole" His Tartan Emmys Look
"So many people said Taylor Swift looks like Alan Cumming, which is a sentence I never thought I would hear."
Alan Cumming had a spectacular night at the 2024 Emmys and he made a statement on the red carpet, too.
Cumming won the Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program Emmy for his exceptional work on The Traitors. The series itself, on which Cumming also serves as a producer, took home the Outstanding Reality Competition Program award. As well as being a wonderful reality television host, Cumming is an accomplished actor, and it was delightful to watch him win big at the ceremony.
Arriving on the red carpet, Cumming caught everyone's attention by pairing a Teddy Vonranson ivory suit jacket with a plaid shawl and a black kilt. The Scottish actor matched his shawl to his dress shirt, and wore a tartan tie to complete the ensemble.
During an interview with People, Cumming addressed whether pop superstar Taylor Swift had copied his style. He was, of course, referencing the tartan Dior outfit Swift wore at the MTV VMAs.
"The bitch stole my look," Cumming joked to People.
The actor also addressed fans suggesting Swift had taken inspiration from some of the outfits he'd worn on The Traitors.
"It was hilarious because... in the next season [of The Traitors] there's a look I have that's obviously very similar," he explained. "But I think it's hilarious that so many people sort of said Taylor Swift looks like Alan Cumming, which is a sentence I never thought I would hear."
Notably, while accepting one of his awards, Cumming wore a medal featuring the trans flag, in order to raise awareness for the trans community.
In his acceptance speech, Cumming said (via Pink News), "We are so grateful because we are a new show, and you guys, when you like something, you tend to stick to it, which is a good quality, so we appreciate it all the more."
He also made a point of thanking Scotland, saying, "I owe it everything; it’s such a beautiful co-star." Further thanks from Cumming went to "everyone in our castle, the cast and crew, that works so hard and get so wet by the Scottish weather."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
