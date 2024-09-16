I knew the best-dressed stars on the 2024 Emmys red carpet would always play their fashion cards right for three reasons. First, the Emmys are the last major awards ceremony of the calendar year. Second, the presenters and nominees include known style obsessives, like dedicated Loewe girl Greta Lee and front-row fashion week darling—and eventual first-time Emmy winner—Anna Sawai. And third? Because this is the second Emmys red carpet held in 2024 due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. If the television-viewing public was going to get a collective case of red carpet déjà vu, it was going to be a stylish one. Stars rarely get a step-and-repeat re-do—or even a chance to out-do their previous look from just months before, for the exact same event.

Still, I was pleasantly surprised by the new definitions of trophy-worthy glamour that arrived on the 2024 Emmys red carpet. The Emmy Awards are one of Hollywood's more buttoned-up awards ceremonies: Each comes with heaps of black dresses and princess ballgowns. Those were in ample supply tonight—and a few renditions were all-time greats. Still, a few brave stars pushed the mold while looking polished, elegant, and downright regal. Read on for the 11 best-dressed stars who caught Marie Claire editors' eyes on the 2024 Emmys red carpet.

Anna Sawai in Custom Vera Wang

Anna Sawai wore a red Vera Wang gown on the 2024 Emmys red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What makes a memorable debut Emmys red carpet dress? Ask Shogun star Anna Sawai and her stylist, Karla Welch. She arrived in a gown that melded 2024's drop-waist dress trend with a sense of Old Hollywood glamour. The custom Vera Wang piece featured a daring, strapless plunge bodice set over a voluminous layered skirt, all in the most delicious shade of candy apple red.

Welch told E! News that Sawai was wearing her "dream dress" for the evening. Had I not studied the nominees before the night's ceremony, I wouldn't have guessed she was a first-time attendee. Sawai carried herself with the poise of an Emmys-regular, who happened to be in possession of one of the ceremony's most gorgeous gowns. And then she clinched the coveted Best Lead Actress in a Drama Award for her performance in Shogun—and confirmed that she'd chosen the perfect dress to make style, and television, history. Sawai, for those who didn't know, is the first Asian woman to win Best Actress in the drama category at the Emmys.

Nicola Coughlan in Custom Prabal Gurung

Nicola Coughlan sparkled in custom Prabal Gurung on the 2024 Emmys red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I always look forward to what Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan and stylist Aimée Croysdill cook up for a red carpet, whether they're trying bespoke Wiederhoeft corsetry or dreamy Simone Rocha dresses. The duo took the fashion motto of "taking up space" to a delightful new destination at the 2024 Emmys. Coughlan arrived to present in a custom Prabal Gurung peplum dress—though peplum isn't quite the right word for the downright sculptural way her skirt curves away from her waist and over another column skirt beneath it. The all-over sequins would look at home at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour; the slightly oversized, winged shoulders and structured bodice were an evolution of an age-old red carpet silhouette.

Greta Lee in Loewe

Greta Lee glowed in a white Loewe gown at the 2024 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If I weren't already married, I would re-arrange my bridal mood board to place Greta Lee's Loewe wedding dress at the center. And even then, I'm considering a vow renewal just to copy this lace dress.

Greta attended tonight's event with a supporting actress nod for her work on The Morning Show and went the avant-bridal route in a gown with one of the evening's most interesting silhouettes. Angelic, gauzy lace was twisted into an oversized neckline, from which even more yards of lace floated around her. Lee told ABC reporters that she and stylist Danielle Goldberg just wanted something "fresh." They delivered another outfit proving that the Lee-Loewe matchup is still as exciting as their meet-cute during Paris Fashion Week a few seasons ago.

Sarah Paulson in Prada

Sarah Paulson brought three-tone Prada to the 2024 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Sarah Paulson and stylist Karla Welch get together, fashion magic happens. Such was the case (once again) at the 2024 Emmys when Paulson broke up a sea of semi-naked dresses and safe LBDs with a three-tone, color-blocked Prada look. Looking at the dress from top to bottom brought a new surprise with each segment: First, the bateau neckline cerulean sheath dress! Then the longer black pencil skirt underneath! And then—wait a minute, is that a black-and-white bow train? It is, and it was one of the best styling surprises of the evening. Paulson proved that simplicity and visual interest aren't mutually exclusive. And that blue and black can definitely vibe in the same outfit.

Ayo Edebiri in Custom Bottega Veneta

Ayo Edebiri chose custom Bottega Veneta that looked like a work of art. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I know a look is noteworthy when the Marie Claire team's Slack lights up with the "several people are typing" notification. That's exactly what happened when Ayo Edebiri arrived at the 2024 Emmy Awards in her custom Bottega Veneta dress.

The night before, she and stylist Danielle Goldberg had posted on Instagram Stories about a printed Issey Miyake suit first worn by Robin Williams. That was a red herring for the strapless, side-slit gown Edebiri would wear the following evening.

Her dress was slick with coral-like sequins and delicately accessorized with black sandal heels and silver earrings—a look that would be beautiful even without another layer of meaning. Then, on the carpet, Edebiri explained that her dress's print was inspired by the work of Italian artist Gaetano Pesce, who died in April. It was understated with more than initially meets the eye—much like Edebiri's all-time best red carpet looks and some of the greatest works of art. Bottom line: She's the sort of fashion girl who does her homework.

Meryl Streep in Custom Alexander McQueen

Meryl Streep attended the 2024 Emmy Awards in an all-pink suit by Alexander McQueen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colorblocking became a trend of its own on the 2024 Emmys red carpet. Meryl Streep and stylist Micaela Erlanger flipped the script with a monochromatic suiting moment. Streep's custom Alexander McQueen suit was the definition of pretty in pink, from the double-breasted blazer to the pussy-bow blouse and extra-long trousers. That said, the Only Murders in the Building nominee did work a few subtle pops of color into her excellent tailoring moment: a stark white top handle bag and a gigantic deep blue cocktail ring.

Brie Larson in Custom Chanel

Brie Larson chose a tea-length Chanel dress for the 2024 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Allow Brie Larson to explain the intention behind her tea-length Chanel dress and matching ribbon-topped headband: "Wrapping the Lessons in Chemistry era with a bow," she wrote on Instagram. Between the layered tulle skirt, the classic pointed-toe pumps, and the ribbons woven throughout Larson's hair and bodice, it's clear that she and stylist Samantha McMillen were leaning all the way into the 1950s codes of the former's series. It was the sort of character homage that actually worked, thanks to its mix of a vintage silhouette and on-trend detailing. I wouldn't say Elizabeth Zott approves because Larson's onscreen character preferred a lab coat to a party dress. But if she had to attend Hollywood's biggest night, I think she'd have great chemistry with this chic navy and black combination.

Dakota Fanning in Armani Privé

Dakota Fanning glowed in an embellished Armani Privé gown on the 2024 Emmys red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dakota Fanning has been a red carpet darling for nearly thirty years. Of course, she was going to serve at the Emmys when she received a fresh nomination.

To cheer on the cast of Ripley and potentially score a trophy of her own, Fanning and stylist Samantha McMillen cleverly channeled the celebratory energy of a fizzy glass of champagne. Her strapless Armani Privé gown glistened with pearl and diamond embellishments of different sizes, resembling bubbles in a bottle of, well, bubbly. With all that beading over the shimmering gold fabric of her dress, Fanning only needed an oversize pearl ring on her index finger to complete the look. Cheers.

Carrie Coon in Thom Browne

Carrie Coon wore a deconstructed Thom Browne tuxedo dress to the 2024 Emmys red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrie Coon, the woman you are. I live for her New York City society machinations on The Gilded Age, and I'm now I'm equally obsessed with her 2024 Emmys red carpet dress styled by Alicia Lombardini. This Thom Browne piece deconstructs a white tuxedo jacket with aplomb, leaving some structure in the mixed-material bodice while allowing the pleated skirt to half-hang off her waist. From the side, it looks like a dress that's been danced into pieces; from every angle, it's another refreshing twist on the bridal-adjacent white dresses that turn up on every red carpet. I just wish Coon had worn the ornate headpiece the dress had debuted with on the Paris Couture Week runway. Hats are also part of her onscreen wardrobe—so it would have been a method dressing 2.0 moment.

Maya Erskine in Rodarte

Mr. and Mrs. Smith star Maya Erskine showed her softer side on the 2024 Emmys red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Maya Erskine plays a reluctant undercover agent. On the Emmys 2024 red carpet, she channeled a woodland fairy. Talk about an aesthetic 180.

Working with stylist Rebecca Grice, Erskine pulled a dreamy Rodarte dress with a base of peachy-pink lace that was then dotted by wispy, 3D white daisies. (The designer behind it hasn't come forward yet, but rest assured they'll get credited as soon as possible.) Complemented by a gently pulled-back updo and a bright red lip, Erskine brought a sense of understated elegance and poise to the carpet without going the usual route (that is, the LBD). She was, dare I say, demure.

Alan Cumming in Teddy Vonranson

Alan Cumming channeled his Scottish roots to the delight of Traitors fans everywhere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Cumming had won the evening before he even set foot on the 2024 Emmys red carpet. Last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys, he took home a trophy honoring his hosting duties on the cult-favorite celebrity reality gameshow The Traitors.

Cumming took his duties as Traitors host seriously with a tartan-filled wardrobe to match. He brought that same highlands haute couture energy to the official Emmys carpet, wearing a cream blazer with a tartan shawl winding around the front of his jacket and over one arm. Underneath, he paid further homage to Scottish style with a black pleated kilt and black dress pants.

It's one of our best looks of the night because it's personal while still feeling fun. Just don't say that Cumming's outfit looks like Taylor Swift's Dior tartan from the 2024 VMAs. Cumming joked in an interview with People that, actually, Swift stole his look.