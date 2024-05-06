Alicia Silverstone Celebrates Son Bear's 13th Birthday

Alicia Silverstone marked her son Bear Blu Jarecki's birthday on Instagram, as he turned 13 years old on May 5.
Captioning her post, "It’s official, my baby is now a teen!" the Clueless star shared a beautiful series of photos of Bear over the years, including one of him in a suit, one of the two of them in matching PJs, and a selfie at the beach, among others.
Silverstone was anticipating Bear's 13th birthday, which felt like a big milestone for her. Last week, she wrote on Instagram, "My Bear is turning 13 years old on Sunday ... One minute they’re a little blueberry… and then they’re taller than you shooting hoops!"
Whether on Instagram or in interviews, Silverstone often talks about her life with Bear.
For example, the mother-and-son duo recently enjoyed what looks like a stunning adventure trip to Costa Rica, which the Reptile actress dutifully documented on social media.
Bear was born in 2011, the child of Silverstone and her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, to whom she was married between 2005 and 2018.
Speaking to TODAY in 2020, the actress explained that he and Jarecki have found a harmonious way to coparent their kid.
"We ask Bear where he wants to be," she explained. "But then I started to wonder if that was too much pressure. So, I checked in with him and he said, 'I love that I get to decide.' We both have different perks!"
She added, "Bear and his daddy and I flow really well together."
Happy birthday, Bear!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
