Alicia Silverstone Celebrates Son Bear's 13th Birthday

Alicia Silverstone marked her son Bear Blu Jarecki's birthday on Instagram, as he turned 13 years old on May 5.

Captioning her post, "It’s official, my baby is now a teen!" the Clueless star shared a beautiful series of photos of Bear over the years, including one of him in a suit, one of the two of them in matching PJs, and a selfie at the beach, among others.

A post shared by Alicia Silverstone A photo posted by aliciasilverstone on

Silverstone was anticipating Bear's 13th birthday, which felt like a big milestone for her. Last week, she wrote on Instagram, "My Bear is turning 13 years old on Sunday ... One minute they’re a little blueberry… and then they’re taller than you shooting hoops!"

A post shared by Alicia Silverstone A photo posted by aliciasilverstone on

Whether on Instagram or in interviews, Silverstone often talks about her life with Bear.

For example, the mother-and-son duo recently enjoyed what looks like a stunning adventure trip to Costa Rica, which the Reptile actress dutifully documented on social media.

A post shared by Alicia Silverstone A photo posted by aliciasilverstone on

Bear was born in 2011, the child of Silverstone and her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, to whom she was married between 2005 and 2018.

Speaking to TODAY in 2020, the actress explained that he and Jarecki have found a harmonious way to coparent their kid.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We ask Bear where he wants to be," she explained. "But then I started to wonder if that was too much pressure. So, I checked in with him and he said, 'I love that I get to decide.' We both have different perks!"

She added, "Bear and his daddy and I flow really well together."

Happy birthday, Bear!