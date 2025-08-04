Alison Brie Reveals New Details About Her Next "Female-Forward" Horror-Comedy

Alison Brie speaks to Marie Claire's Halie LeSavage for the cover of our new Entertainment issue, spilling behind-the-scenes details on her new film with husband Dave Franco, Together.

Brie also mentions a second intriguing project: a horror-comedy she has in the works. She can't share details, but notes that it has a "female-forward, very fun energy."

(Image credit: Jonny Marlow)

Brie is working on the script for this film with "dark bubblegum" writer Alice Stanley Jr.; she'll also direct it. "While we were writing it," she says, "I felt like I was writing it to direct it. I could see every shot in my head."

The Community actress has already cut her directing teeth on one episode of GLOW and one episode of Marvel 616.

(Image credit: Jonny Marlow)

The actress wasn't always super into horror, she tells LeSavage—but she dove all the way into the genre with Together, which tells the story of a stagnant-yet-codependent couple, Tim and Millie, and the dark forces attempting to bring them down.

"What's really unique about this movie is that the thing that's trying to get us, is inside of us," Brie said. "It was this unique acting challenge to be fighting your own body."

The movie's director, Michael Shanks, tells Marie Claire, "The whole time, she was throwing herself into so much more of the film than I think would be expected of the lead actors." That "throwing" even included doing her own stunt at one point, which consisted of crashing into a glass door.

Together, starring Alison Brie and Dave Franco, is out now.

Together Trailer #1 (2025) - YouTube Watch On