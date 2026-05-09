Taylor Swift Combines Leather and Lace for an Anti-Wedding Dress Date Night Look in London

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift skipped the Met Gala in favor of a trip to London with fiancé Travis Kelce. Instead, Swift was photographed at Indian restaurant Gymkhana wearing a corseted Zimmermann dress covered in watercolor roses.

On May 8, Swift and Kelce went out for another dinner date, this time spending hours at Gordon Ramsay's Lucky Cat in Bishopsgate, London. For the occasion, the "London Boy" singer opted for an all-black lace and leather look, via @taylorswiftstyled.

Swift paired Fleur Du Mal's $298 Juliet Lace Silk Skirt, which is partially sheer, with a matching lingerie-style Evangeline Silk Top by Staud. Over the top, the superstar wore Toteme's Slim Leather Coat in Black, which retails for $4,000.

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Taylor Swift wearing Fleur Du Mal's Juliet Lace Silk Skirt with Staud's Evangeline Silk Top. (Image credit: GoffPhotos.com)

Perfectly in keeping with her sleek black outfit, Swift wore a pair of Celine's Ava Sandals in Lambskin, which feature gold hardware and typically cost $1,050. Also matching the black and gold color scheme was Swift's Rabanne 1969 Leather Shoulder Bag.

For jewelry, the "Shake It Off" singer paired a vintage Chanel crystal necklace with her custom engagement ring.

As the couple's alleged wedding date approaches, Swift and Kelce appear to be enjoying a plethora of dinner dates around the world.

SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY TAYLOR SWIFT

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