Taylor Swift Combines Leather and Lace for an Anti-Wedding Dress Date Night Look in London
The superstar wore a totally sheer skirt to dinner with Travis Kelce.
Earlier this week, Taylor Swift skipped the Met Gala in favor of a trip to London with fiancé Travis Kelce. Instead, Swift was photographed at Indian restaurant Gymkhana wearing a corseted Zimmermann dress covered in watercolor roses.
On May 8, Swift and Kelce went out for another dinner date, this time spending hours at Gordon Ramsay's Lucky Cat in Bishopsgate, London. For the occasion, the "London Boy" singer opted for an all-black lace and leather look, via @taylorswiftstyled.
Swift paired Fleur Du Mal's $298 Juliet Lace Silk Skirt, which is partially sheer, with a matching lingerie-style Evangeline Silk Top by Staud. Over the top, the superstar wore Toteme's Slim Leather Coat in Black, which retails for $4,000.
Perfectly in keeping with her sleek black outfit, Swift wore a pair of Celine's Ava Sandals in Lambskin, which feature gold hardware and typically cost $1,050. Also matching the black and gold color scheme was Swift's Rabanne 1969 Leather Shoulder Bag.
For jewelry, the "Shake It Off" singer paired a vintage Chanel crystal necklace with her custom engagement ring.
As the couple's alleged wedding date approaches, Swift and Kelce appear to be enjoying a plethora of dinner dates around the world.
SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY TAYLOR SWIFT
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.