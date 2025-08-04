Dave Franco and Alison Brie Send Each Other "Mini Love Letters" Every Night They're Apart

As part of Halie LeSavage's profile on Alison Brie in Marie Claire's new Entertainment issue, Dave Franco gushes with abandon about his wife of eight years, including letting us in on the heart-melting habit they've kept up throughout their 14 total years together.

The two send each other "mini love letters" each night before bed while they're apart. "It really makes you focus on the other person and let them know in a unique way, every single night, how much they mean to you," Franco tells Marie Claire.

Not only does the Community star mean the world to the actor as his life partner, but he's also a massive fan of her work. "She is an incredible dramatic actress," he says. "She is so funny. She’s so athletic and can bring that physicality to her roles. There's literally no genre that she can't do."

(Image credit: Jonny Marlow)

Brie and Franco recently finished working on their movie Together, which LeSavage calls a "codependency freakout" of a horror movie—but thankfully their real-life relationship emerged unscathed from the grueling shoot. "Dave jokes that the hardest part for this press tour is going to be convincing people that we actually have a good relationship," Brie says. "I think we could not have done this movie if we didn't have a really healthy relationship. That would be its own horror movie." Fair enough.

The couple have been together since 2011 after meeting at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, according to People. They got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot in 2017, and they're perhaps more in love now than ever. Speaking to Marie Claire, Brie says, "I want to work with Dave for the rest of my life and be in love with him for the rest of my life."

(Image credit: Jonny Marlow)

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors