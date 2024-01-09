Amanda Seyfried Dishes On Reuniting With Most of the Original 'Mean Girls' Cast for Commercial Shoot

Back in November, Seyfried reconnected with many of her former Mean Girls castmates for a Walmart Black Friday commercial. Alongside Seyfried, who returned to her role of Karen Smith, the commercial included Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese, and Rajiv Surendra.
During Variety and Entertainment Tonight’s 2024 Golden Globes digital pre-show, Seyfried called the commercial a “dream reunion.”
“It was like a pinch me thing,” she said. “We had … it was two days of just a lot of catch up. It was really nice.”
On the subject of another reunion, or perhaps even a sequel (hint, hint), Seyfried said, “It’s not up to me, sadly, but if it were, yeah, I think we would all really enjoy some more time together."
Okay, it sounds like Seyfried is on board for a proper Mean Girls 2, and we know Lohan is down. Who else?
Well, Rachel McAdams (who played the iconic Regina George) didn't join for the commercial, but has said she's open to returning to her role.
"I don’t know, I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest," she said. "A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag. Also…I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but, yeah, I found that out later.”
Can we expect to see her in the new Mean Girls movie musical? Sadly not, as McAdams said, "Tina [Fey, who wrote and starred in the original film] and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end."
Heartbreaking! But we did get to see a few Mean Girls alums at the premiere last night. Unfortunately, Seyfried and McAdams did not attend, so they'll have to wait a little longer for the next reunion!
But Seyfried enjoyed another reunion recently, as she ran into her on-screen mother in Mamma Mia!, Meryl Streep. Donna and Sophie are back together, and for a brief moment, all was right in the world again.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
I Found the Coolest Under-the-Radar Brands on Sale at Saks
22 pieces to make your stylish friends jealous.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Reneé Rapp Goes Full Regina George at the 'Mean Girls' Premiere
Rapp, who plays Regina in the new iteration, paid homage to the 2004 film with her outfit last night.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Teyana Taylor's New Hair Gets 2023 Off to a Fiery Start
The multi-hyphenate star is truly on fire.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Reneé Rapp Goes Full Regina George at the 'Mean Girls' Premiere
Rapp, who plays Regina in the new iteration, paid homage to the 2004 film with her outfit last night.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Amanda Seyfried Reuniting with ‘Mamma Mia!’ Costar Meryl Streep Is the Happiness We All Need To See
The two played a mother-daughter duo in the musical.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Rachel McAdams Simply "Wasn't That Excited" About the 'Mean Girls' Walmart Commercial, So She Didn't Do It
Yet, she said, she'd do another 'Mean Girls' film if the opportunity arose.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Amanda Seyfried Is a Showstopper in Jason Wu at Last Night’s CNN Heroes Tribute Event
It continues a spate of red carpet brilliance from the actress.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Amanda Seyfried Goes Golden Goddess at Lancome Event in Shanghai
In a word? Ethereal.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Lacey Chabert Would "Absolutely" Do a 'Mean Girls' Reboot Amid Lindsay Lohan's Comeback
That would be... fetch.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About Living with Mental Illness
"Knowing that a lot of my fears are not reality-based really helps."
By Emma Dibdin
-
Kevin Gnapoor From 'Mean Girls' Is Now a Sexy "Artist"
Move over Aaron Samuels.
By Ellen Scott