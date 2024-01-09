Amanda Seyfried Dishes On Reuniting With Most of the Original 'Mean Girls' Cast for Commercial Shoot

Back in November, Seyfried reconnected with many of her former Mean Girls castmates for a Walmart Black Friday commercial. Alongside Seyfried, who returned to her role of Karen Smith, the commercial included Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese, and Rajiv Surendra.

During Variety and Entertainment Tonight’s 2024 Golden Globes digital pre-show, Seyfried called the commercial a “dream reunion.”

“It was like a pinch me thing,” she said. “We had … it was two days of just a lot of catch up. It was really nice.”

On the subject of another reunion, or perhaps even a sequel (hint, hint), Seyfried said, “It’s not up to me, sadly, but if it were, yeah, I think we would all really enjoy some more time together."

Okay, it sounds like Seyfried is on board for a proper Mean Girls 2, and we know Lohan is down. Who else?

Well, Rachel McAdams (who played the iconic Regina George) didn't join for the commercial, but has said she's open to returning to her role.

"I don’t know, I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest," she said. "A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag. Also…I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but, yeah, I found that out later.”

Can we expect to see her in the new Mean Girls movie musical? Sadly not, as McAdams said, "Tina [Fey, who wrote and starred in the original film] and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end."

Heartbreaking! But we did get to see a few Mean Girls alums at the premiere last night. Unfortunately, Seyfried and McAdams did not attend, so they'll have to wait a little longer for the next reunion!

But Seyfried enjoyed another reunion recently, as she ran into her on-screen mother in Mamma Mia!, Meryl Streep. Donna and Sophie are back together, and for a brief moment, all was right in the world again.