Lindsay Lohan Reunited With Tina Fey and Rajiv Surendra (AKA Kevin Gnapoor) at the 'Mean Girls' Premiere

Lindsay Lohan (AKA Cady Heron) reunited with Mean Girls costars Tina Fey (Ms. Norbury) and Rajiv Surendra (Kevin Gnapoor) for the premiere of—well—Mean Girls. That is, the 2024 musical film remake.

Lohan showed up to the New York premiere of the movie on Jan. 8 looking completely flawless in a floor length cutout black gown with a silver sparkly belt. She wore her long flaming red hair down, side-parted, and styled in flowing waves.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the event, she posed with Mean Girls creator Tina Fey, who nodded to her character in the original movie by wearing a polka-dot dress on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Surendra also made sure to stay extra on-theme by sporting a "Mathletes" letterman jacket and making it look extra fetch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The subject of a Mean Girls sequel or filmic reunion of some description has come up a lot in recent years.

For example, in 2022, Jonathan Bennett (the original Aaron Samuels) said he'd love to do a Christmas movie with Lindsay Lohan.

Then, in November 2023, several members of the original cast—including Lohan, Surendra, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert—actually did reunite for a Mean Girls-themed Walmart Black Friday commercial.

Seyfried and Lohan have also expressed definite interest in filming a sequel to the 2004 classic, but there's no word on that on Tina Fey's side.

In the meantime, the new Mean Girls movie stars Renée Rapp as Regina George, Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, and Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, and is scheduled for release on Jan. 12.