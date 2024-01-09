Lindsay Lohan Reunited With Tina Fey and Rajiv Surendra (AKA Kevin Gnapoor) at the 'Mean Girls' Premiere

Grool!

Lindsay Lohan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Lindsay Lohan (AKA Cady Heron) reunited with Mean Girls costars Tina Fey (Ms. Norbury) and Rajiv Surendra (Kevin Gnapoor) for the premiere of—well—Mean Girls. That is, the 2024 musical film remake.

Lohan showed up to the New York premiere of the movie on Jan. 8 looking completely flawless in a floor length cutout black gown with a silver sparkly belt. She wore her long flaming red hair down, side-parted, and styled in flowing waves.

Lindsay Lohan is seen attending the "Mean Girls" movie premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 08, 2024 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the event, she posed with Mean Girls creator Tina Fey, who nodded to her character in the original movie by wearing a polka-dot dress on the red carpet.

Lindsay Lohan and Tina Fey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Surendra also made sure to stay extra on-theme by sporting a "Mathletes" letterman jacket and making it look extra fetch.

Canadian actor Rajiv Surendra arrives for the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Mean Girls" at AMC Lincoln Square in New York on January 8, 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The subject of a Mean Girls sequel or filmic reunion of some description has come up a lot in recent years.

For example, in 2022, Jonathan Bennett (the original Aaron Samuels) said he'd love to do a Christmas movie with Lindsay Lohan.

Then, in November 2023, several members of the original cast—including Lohan, Surendra, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert—actually did reunite for a Mean Girls-themed Walmart Black Friday commercial.

Seyfried and Lohan have also expressed definite interest in filming a sequel to the 2004 classic, but there's no word on that on Tina Fey's side.

In the meantime, the new Mean Girls movie stars Renée Rapp as Regina George, Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, and Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, and is scheduled for release on Jan. 12.







