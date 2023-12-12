Former 'GMA' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Dish on Their Relationship Red Carpet Debut

Former Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes recently opened up about the moment they took their controversial relationship to the next level.

In a recent episode of their new iHeartRadio podcast, aptly named Amy & T.J. Podcast , the couple dished on their decision to “proudly” attend the iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball as a couple earlier this month.

“We ... didn’t have to duck paparazzi, walked right off that plane holding hands, it was amazing,” Robach, 50 said. “It’s funny how the smallest things feel so great and that was one of them.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes, 46, said the moment was “no small thing” for the pair, who have both since separated from their spouses—Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig (who have r eportedly started dating each other in the wake of their public splits)—after news broke of their months-long affair on the set of ABC’s Good Morning America on Nov 30, 2022. Their tryst was made public after 65 photos of the pair were published in the Daily Mail.

Shortly after their behind-the-scenes relationship went public, Holmes and Robach were benched from GMA3 pending an internal investigation, as reported by Vulture . The co-hosts were officially fired from GMA in January, 2023, Variety reported at the time.

In their inaugural podcast episode—which debuted a year to the day that the two were suspended by their former network—Holmes said of their exit from ABC: “The best way to sum us up, Amy and T.J., is that we’re the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the same episode, Robach said that the pair had “gone through a year of hell” since losing their jobs, adding that: “Relationships are hard, they’re messing, they’re not perfect. We have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend.”

That “year of hell” seems to be behind the couple, who were all smiles on the iHeartRadio red carpet earlier this month. The couple even went so far as to coordinate their red carpet debut outfits—Robach dawned a black leather minidress and black heeled boots, while Holmes sported a black blazer, pants and simple, white button-down shirt.

“It was the first time we ever stepped out officially as a couple in front of cameras that we actually knew were going to be there and didn’t mind and smile and we had fun,” Holmes said during their latest podcast episode, adding that the couple were so “proud stepping off the plane” that they encouraged the paparazzi to “take our picture.”

“We were just being us,” Robach added. “Apparently that means being handsy and a lot of PDA, but you know what? We’re in love. We’re happy. I don’t know how else to act.”