Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Reportedly Went on a Disneyland Date With Her Mom and Brother

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are seemingly still dating, months after the supposed relationship first came to light.

"They went [to Disneyland last Friday] with a big group of friends including her mom and brother and are really happy," a source told Us Weekly.

"All of her friends love him," the insider continued, adding that Grande and Slater are "really good for each other."

Grande and Slater first sparked dating rumors in July, just days after news broke that the "thank u, next" singer and her husband of two years Dalton Gomez were separating. (The two officially filed for divorce in September.)

As for Slater, he reportedly told his wife Lilly Jay that he was leaving her just days before it came out that he was dating Grande. He and Jay were high school sweethearts, and had welcomed a baby boy together just months before.

A source said at the time, "Ethan sat Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce. Lilly never saw it coming." Other sources claimed that Jay and Slater were separated when he began seeing Grande romantically.

Still, another anonymous source claimed they "were absolutely not separated. It has been going on for 6 months behind Lilly's back. Finally, someone on set told her two weeks ago, not sure who. Apparently, Ariana had become friends with Lilly and was hanging out at their house, playing with the baby as this was going on."

After that, reports slowed about the alleged romance as Grande reportedly gave Slater "space" to navigate his divorce. I guess we can expect to hear more about it now that some of the dust has settled.