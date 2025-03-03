Ariana Grande Teases a New Album Drop on Oscars Red Carpet: "Keep Your Eyes Peeled"
"The next step is...It means it must come out."
Ariana Grande appears to have some musical surprises up her sleeve. The Wicked star made waves at the 2025 Oscars on March 2 when she casually dropped hints about an album drop—an interesting development considering her recent comments about pivoting to theater.
When asked about the status of a deluxe edition of her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine being "in the can," Grande—dressed in a bubble-inspired pink gown covered in sparkling crystals on the red carpet—gave Variety a coy response.
"The next step is...It means it must come out," she said. The 31-year-old Grammy winner—currently nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Wicked—remained deliberately vague about timing, instead opting to reference the film that inspired her last album.
"They did the Brighter Days Memory Erasure treatment to me so I'm having trouble remembering the details," she teased, referring to the fictional clinic in the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. "They're foggy, because at the Brighter Days Clinic, they do the Memory Erasure."
Grande continued the bit, suggesting details about the upcoming project are "a little foggy," adding, "I'll have to go back to the clinic and see if they can restore my memory."
When host Marc Malkin tried to pin her down with the word "soon," Grande held firm. "So you have to learn the language of my fans because soon means 10 days or less. I'm not allowed to use that word at this moment," she explained. Malkin pressed: "So, it's not less than 10 days?"
"I'm not going to use that word today. I'll say that," Grande responded, leaving fans to decode her careful word choice. Her parting advice? "Just keep your eyes peeled...That's all I'm saying."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
This subtle music tease comes less than four months after Grande revealed on the Las Culturistas podcast that her Wicked experience had shifted her professional focus from pop music toward musical theater.
"It is my heart," she said of acting. "I'm gonna say something so scary—it's gonna scare the absolute shit out of my fans and everyone, but I love them, and they'll deal, and we'll be here forever. I'm always going to make music, I'm always going to go on stage, I'm always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise. But I don't think doing it at the rate I've been doing it for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Mikey Madison Just Reinvented My Slicked-Back Bun Technique
Her Oscar's hairstylist shares some professional gems.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Defied Gravity at the 2025 Oscars With a Showstopping 'Wicked' Performance
The awards show began with a medley of songs inspired by the Best Picture-nominated film and adaptations of 'The Wizard of Oz.'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Miley Cyrus Accessorizes Her 2025 Oscars Look With a New Man
This is the ultimate red carpet power play.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Timothée Chalamet Held Hands With Someone Other Than Kylie Jenner on the Oscars 2025 Red Carpet—Here's Who He Brought With Him
Looks like Timmy's got two dates.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Jeff Goldblum Teases How Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Will "Devastate" Fans in Wicked Sequel
"I don't want to be a tattletale or a spoiler."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo Casually Recreated the "Holding Space" Meme at the Grammys
The moment played out in the background of a clip of Trevor Noah hosting the awards show.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Ethan Slater Shared a Rare Look at His and Ariana Grande’s Relationship as She Celebrated Her First-Ever Oscar Nomination
No caption needed.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Are "Inseparable" and Feeling "Pure Bliss"
“They have so much in common, which is something Ari never had with past relationships.”
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Ethan Slater's Ex-Wife Dr. Lilly Jay Pens Essay About Super Public Divorce: "Season of Shock and Mourning"
All the noise around 'Wicked' has been especially hard.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The Rumor That Ariana Grande Was Paid More Than Cynthia Erivo for 'Wicked' Has Been Shut Down
The rumor claimed that Grande was paid 15 times as much as Erivo for the movie.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Steal Hearts With Adorable Moment at the 'Wicked' Premiere
The actress gushed about her boyfriend on the red carpet, too.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published