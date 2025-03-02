Ariana Grande Floats Onto the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet in a Bubble-Inspired Schiaparelli Dress
It's made with over 190,000 crystal rhinestones and sequins.
There’s a scene right at the beginning of the Wicked movie when Glinda, still off screen in her lifesized bubble, proclaims, “Let us be glad! Let us be grateful!” to the Ozian munchkins below. She’s celebrating the death of the Wicked Witch of the West, but I’m sharing a similar sentiment in response to Ariana Grande's 2025 Oscars dress. The actress just arrived at the 97th Academy Awards in a gown fit for a princess—or maybe just The Good Witch.
Grande—who is going by her full legal name, Ariana Grande-Butera, this evening—is nominated for her work as Glinda in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category. She celebrated her nomination in a very on-theme pale pink gown with a floaty, sparkling sheer skirt and a fitted satin bodice by Schiaparelli Couture. The singer worked with longtime stylist Mimi Cuttrell to craft the look, which features at least 190,000 crystals shimmering all over the bubble-inspired skirt. Her jewels come courtesy of De Beers.
Ariana and her co-star Cynthia Erivo teamed up again to coordinate their red carpet looks. Erivo opted for an equally voluminous gown custom-made by Louis Vuitton, which was crafted from a dark green velvet material.
As for her glam, the first-time nominee opted for the same soft ethereal look she’s been sporting throughout the press tour. Hairstylist Alyx Liu crafted her blonde locks into a sleek high bun. Her makeup look consisted of soft, rosy makeup with a lit-from-within glow. Makeup artist Michael Anthony relied on soft blush and icy highlighter to pull the look together.
This look comes on the heels of last week's Annual Oscars Nominees Dinner, where Grande switched up her all-pink agenda in a vintage Saint Laurent gown sourced for her by Cuttrell. She wasn’t the only one looking backward for fashion inspiration, though. Fellow nominees Cynthia Erivo and Mikey Madison both opted for vintage gowns. Three makes a trend, especially when those three are some of the most-watched actresses in the run-up to tonight’s ceremony.
If you’ve been following along to Grande’s whirlwind Wicked press tour, you’ll know that she and Erivo kicked off their slew of coordinating pink and green ensembles at the Academy Awards last year.
Grande arrived on the carpet in 2024 wearing a mermaid-style ruched haute couture gown—with a matching, bubble-like train!—designed custom for her by Giambattista Valli. Erivo matched her energy that evening in a coordinating (and very on-theme) emerald green Louis Vuitton frock.
So, to celebrate its end (for now—the movie's second act will drop into theaters later this year), Grande chose to go out with a bang. Her boyfriend, fellow Wicked actor Ethan Slater, notably earlier on the carpet to give Grande her solo moment. Grande and Erivo are set to perform this evening, so I expect an outfit change.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
