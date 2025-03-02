There’s a scene right at the beginning of the Wicked movie when Glinda, still off screen in her lifesized bubble, proclaims, “Let us be glad! Let us be grateful!” to the Ozian munchkins below. She’s celebrating the death of the Wicked Witch of the West, but I’m sharing a similar sentiment in response to Ariana Grande's 2025 Oscars dress. The actress just arrived at the 97th Academy Awards in a gown fit for a princess—or maybe just The Good Witch.

Grande—who is going by her full legal name, Ariana Grande-Butera, this evening—is nominated for her work as Glinda in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category. She celebrated her nomination in a very on-theme pale pink gown with a floaty, sparkling sheer skirt and a fitted satin bodice by Schiaparelli Couture. The singer worked with longtime stylist Mimi Cuttrell to craft the look, which features at least 190,000 crystals shimmering all over the bubble-inspired skirt. Her jewels come courtesy of De Beers.

Ariana and her co-star Cynthia Erivo teamed up again to coordinate their red carpet looks. Erivo opted for an equally voluminous gown custom-made by Louis Vuitton, which was crafted from a dark green velvet material.

Grande literally floated into the carpet into this look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her glam, the first-time nominee opted for the same soft ethereal look she’s been sporting throughout the press tour. Hairstylist Alyx Liu crafted her blonde locks into a sleek high bun. Her makeup look consisted of soft, rosy makeup with a lit-from-within glow. Makeup artist Michael Anthony relied on soft blush and icy highlighter to pull the look together.

Her glam was etheral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This look comes on the heels of last week's Annual Oscars Nominees Dinner, where Grande switched up her all-pink agenda in a vintage Saint Laurent gown sourced for her by Cuttrell. She wasn’t the only one looking backward for fashion inspiration, though. Fellow nominees Cynthia Erivo and Mikey Madison both opted for vintage gowns. Three makes a trend, especially when those three are some of the most-watched actresses in the run-up to tonight’s ceremony.

Grande's vintage Saint Laurent gown at the 97th Annual Oscars Nominees Dinner was adorned with playful pink feathers in a nod to her 'Wicked' character. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’ve been following along to Grande’s whirlwind Wicked press tour, you’ll know that she and Erivo kicked off their slew of coordinating pink and green ensembles at the Academy Awards last year.

Grande arrived on the carpet in 2024 wearing a mermaid-style ruched haute couture gown—with a matching, bubble-like train!—designed custom for her by Giambattista Valli. Erivo matched her energy that evening in a coordinating (and very on-theme) emerald green Louis Vuitton frock.

Grande opted for a very Glinda-inspired pink dress at the 2024 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, to celebrate its end (for now—the movie's second act will drop into theaters later this year), Grande chose to go out with a bang. Her boyfriend, fellow Wicked actor Ethan Slater, notably earlier on the carpet to give Grande her solo moment. Grande and Erivo are set to perform this evening, so I expect an outfit change.