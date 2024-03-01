Ashley Benson Is Already a "Total Pro" at Parenting After Welcoming First Child, Source Says

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.
While we don't know the little one's exact date of birth yet, it sounds like Benson is already smashing this motherhood thing soon after her arrival. "Ashley and Brandon couldn’t be more ecstatic to have welcomed their baby girl," a source told Us Weekly. "Although this is their first, Ashley has taken to motherhood like a total pro, and Brandon is already making an incredible father.”
The source added that Davis is "waiting on Ashley and the baby hand and foot. They continued, "Ashley thinks it’s so sweet to see him holding and taking care of their daughter."
And you know how they say it takes a village? Well it sounds like Benson and Davis have their village sorted. "[Brandon’s mom] Nancy [Davis] and [Ashley’s mom] Shannon [Harte] have both been spending plenty of time with the baby and they’re thrilled to have this precious little girl to dote on," the source continued. "It’s a very special time for the whole family."
The Daily Mail first set off the speculation that Benson had given birth when they published photos of her without her baby bump on Feb. 29.
After that, the Pretty Little Liars star herself confirmed the happy news via Instagram Stories, where she posted a picture of a tiny hand with a pink heart emoji.
As far as we know, Benson and Davis began dating in early 2023, before getting engaged over the summer, and secretly getting married later on last year.
The actress announced her pregnancy in a big way this past January, with a cover shoot for Ladygunn in which she bared her baby bump.
Congratulations to the happy parents!
