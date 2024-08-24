Bella Hadid Stuns in Another Barely-There Dior Dress That Defies Gravity
So long, minimalist girl summer. Hello, nearly-naked fall!
The incomparable model Bella Hadid has done it again, and in one of her favorite brands: Dior.
On Friday, Aug. 23, stylist Molly Dickson shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing Hadid, posing in another show-stopping, barely-there Dior gown in honor of her perfume collection, Orebella.
The all-black gown featured a plunging bow neckline that defied the laws of gravity, ending near the model's lower stomach. The Christian Dior gown by John Galliano from the Spring 2003 collection was, in-keeping with this year's barely-there, nearly-naked trend, semi-sheer.
Hair stylist Bryce Scarlett was responsible for Hadid's messy updo, which perfectly framed her face and featuring draping curls.
Palestinian makeup artist Nadia Tayeh helped to complete the look, giving Hadid a subtle shine that worked to accentuate the gown and, of course, Hadid's perfume.
Hadid recently wore another barely-there Dior gown, swapping out her daisy dukes and a crop top for a blush-colored dress circa 2003, which featured another low-cut halter bodice and stunning knotted detailing.
The supermodel was in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Orebella's new fragrance scent, Nightcap. But that doesn't mean that she is leaving cowgirl-chic behind, especially as she continues to date rodeo star Adan Banuelos.
Recently, the model has been spotted in everything from her layered denim looks and larger-than-life hats, to leather chaps and, of course, quintessential cowboy boots. In a move that simultaneously embraces the minimalist girl summer uniform, Hadid was recently seen wearing light wash denim shorts—a near-carbon copy to the fitted and ultra-micro "Daisy Dukes"—and a fiery red cropped top, featuring a plunging V-shaped neckline.
In February, Hadid seemed to publicly confirm her relationship with Banuelos, a professional horseback rider. On Valentine's Day, the model posted a photo of the pair lovingly looking into each other's eyes in a since-vanished Instagram story.
"My valentine💌💋,” she captioned the photo at the time, as Yahoo! Sports reports.
Of course, her newfound relationship is not the sole reason for Hadid embracing Horse Girl fashion—this year the model ditched the Paris Fashion Week runway in favor of a Texas equestrian competition, showing off her riding skills.
