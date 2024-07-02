Western style has been a huge trend throughout 2024, with Beyoncé's pivot to country (both musically and sartorially) leading the charge. Earlier this year, Bella Hadid leaned into the cowgirl aesthetic sweeping the nation, even going as far as wearing a Canadian tuxedo and finding herself a rodeo star boyfriend. The past few months have been filled with high-glam moments for Hadid; recent looks include a lingerie-like bustier dress, a micro-mini skirt and platform loafers, and a sheer Saint Laurent dress at Cannes. But now, she's getting back on the horse, so to speak.

Bella Hadid is getting back on the horse...literally. (Image credit: Instagram)

Yesterday, the model and Orêbella fragrance founder posted a lengthy series of photos documenting her equestrian escapades—and her Western-inspired outfit. Hadid rode her horse in a pair of medium wash boot-cut jeans, cowboy boots with spurs, a brown woven leather belt with silver studs and a large "super stakes classic" buckle, an oatmeal muscle tank with lacing up the front, and a baseball cap. In other pictures, she switched up her headwear with a cream-colored cowboy hat, traded tops for a plain white ribbed tank, and accessorized with an assortment of mismatched rings and gold jewelry.

Bella Hadid has leaned into the cowgirl aesthetic, even going as far as donning a Canadian tuxedo and finding a rodeo star boyfriend. (Image credit: Instagram)

Off the horse, Hadid has been keeping busy. She made her grand return to modeling with a photoshoot for Saint Laurent's Fall 2024 collection and accompanying announcement that Hadid will be the new face of the French fashion house. (Before that, it had been roughly 10 months since she starred in a fashion campaign. Her last shoot was last September, when she transformed into a bald robot for Heaven by Marc Jacobs’s AW23 collection.) She also started a new business, her fragrance line , Orêbella.

Hadid had previously taken a "step back" from modeling to focus on her health. In an interview with Allure , she explained that the industry had taken a physical and mental toll on her. “After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me," she said.

Shop Bella Hadid-Inspired Jeans and Tank Tops

DL1961 Bridget Boot High Rise Jeans $219 at Neiman Marcus

AG Farrah High Waist Fray Hem Bootcut Jeans $149.99 at Nordstrom

Favorite Daughter Valentina Super High Rise Boot Cut Jean $198 at Revolve

Citizens of Humanity Isabel Rib Tank $98 at Revolve

Rag & Bone The Essential Ribbed Tank Top $95 at Neiman Marcus