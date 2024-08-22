Bella Hadid Changes From Daisy Dukes and a Crop Top to a Barely-There Dior Gown

The duality of a supermodel!

Bella Hadid wearing a red crop top, jean shorts, and black cowboy boots in Los Angeles August 2024
(Image credit: Backgrid)
India Roby
By
published
in News

Bella Hadid isn't done with cowgirl-core just yet. Just days before, she took a quick breather from her Western fashion (though not for long) with a preppy-meets-equestrian look. But a week was long enough of a break before continuing her cowgirl outfit streak. Hadid was recently spotted out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 21. While arriving on the set of a photoshoot, the supermodel brought out the boots, paired with a couple of divisive trends.

Hadid's outfit for the afternoon consisted of a fiery red cropped top, coming tied front and center at the bust. The super tiny top had a plunging V-shaped neckline and hit right at the chest, perfect for a hot summer day in L.A.

Bella Hadid wearing a red crop top, jean shorts, and black cowboy boots in Los Angeles August 2024

Bella Hadid kicked off her urban cowgirl dressing in Los Angeles sporting a tiny red crop top, Daisy Dukes, and black leather Western boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Commando Classic Wrap Cover Up Crop Top
Commando Classic Wrap Cover Up Crop Top

The Orebella founder fully committed to the cowgirl look, and her yeehaw agenda extended beyond her riding-ready footwear. She opted for light wash denim shorts—a near-carbon copy to the fitted and ultra-micro "Daisy Dukes," the silhouette based on the fictional character of the same name from the 1979 show The Dukes of Hazzard. Hadid's shorts were frayed at the ends and cinched with a studded brown leather belt at the waist.

501® Original Cutoff Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Cutoff Shorts

Dagget Western Boots
Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boots

The 27-year-old completed her look for the day with a pair of black leather Western boots, coming up at the shin. She further accessorized with silver-rimmed aviator sunglasses, stacks of bracelets on one arm, and Coach's Brooklyn Shoulder Bag in a soft brown suede.

She kept her glam to a minimum ahead of shooting. She had slightly flushed cheeks and a glossy nude lip. Her brunette hair was down in effortlessly loose beach waves.

Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28
Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28

Aviator Hammered Metal Sunglasses
Victoria Beckham Aviator Hammered Metal Sunglasses

Bella Hadid has made 2024 her year of going full throttle on the urban cowgirl look. She occasionally enlists help from her stylist, Molly Dickson, but as a longtime solo dresser, Hadid has nailed down the aesthetic even on her own. Taking inspiration from her OG horse girl roots—and her current rodeo star beau, Adan Banuelos—Hadid has spent most of her time in layered denim, larger-than-life hats, leather chaps, and cowboy boots galore. She also dips into the equestrian from time to time, but Hadid proves she's seriously committed to the yeehaw agenda.

Photoshoots aside, the supermodel is in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Orebella's new fragrance scent, Nightcap. After her photoshoot, Hadid hosted an intimate dinner in a remote forest location. She swapped out her tiny shorts and boots for a plunging baby pink maxi gown, as reposted on her Instagram Story. Her blush-colored dress is Christian Dior by John Galliano circa 2003 and featured a halter bodice and stunning knotted detailing at the front. She styled her look with strappy white sandals and a statement floral necklace from Marina Moscone's Fall 2024 collection.

Bella Hadid wearing a baby pink plunging gown to the August 2024 Orebella dinner in Los Angeles

Bella Hadid later swapped out of her yeehaw core outfit for a plunging baby pink gown in celebration of Orebella's new Nightcap scent.

(Image credit: @bellahadid/Instagram)

Bella Hadid isn't leaving Western core behind anytime soon; If not anything, it seems the multi-hyphenate is carrying the trend with her as we head into fall. Ahead, shop similar tiny crop tops and Daisy Dukes (and her timeless cowboy boots) before summer is over.

Shop Bella Hadid's Cowgirl Outfit

Venti Top
Beaufille Venti Top

Parker Vintage Frayed-Hem Denim Shorts
AGOLDE Parker Vintage Frayed-Hem Denim Shorts

Amarillo Boots
Raye Amarillo Boots

Louisa Top
Peixoto Louisa Top

Superdown Keira Shorts
Superdown Keira Shorts

Otto Mini Western Boot
Reformation Otto Mini Western Boot

