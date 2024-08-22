Bella Hadid Changes From Daisy Dukes and a Crop Top to a Barely-There Dior Gown
The duality of a supermodel!
Bella Hadid isn't done with cowgirl-core just yet. Just days before, she took a quick breather from her Western fashion (though not for long) with a preppy-meets-equestrian look. But a week was long enough of a break before continuing her cowgirl outfit streak. Hadid was recently spotted out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 21. While arriving on the set of a photoshoot, the supermodel brought out the boots, paired with a couple of divisive trends.
Hadid's outfit for the afternoon consisted of a fiery red cropped top, coming tied front and center at the bust. The super tiny top had a plunging V-shaped neckline and hit right at the chest, perfect for a hot summer day in L.A.
The Orebella founder fully committed to the cowgirl look, and her yeehaw agenda extended beyond her riding-ready footwear. She opted for light wash denim shorts—a near-carbon copy to the fitted and ultra-micro "Daisy Dukes," the silhouette based on the fictional character of the same name from the 1979 show The Dukes of Hazzard. Hadid's shorts were frayed at the ends and cinched with a studded brown leather belt at the waist.
The 27-year-old completed her look for the day with a pair of black leather Western boots, coming up at the shin. She further accessorized with silver-rimmed aviator sunglasses, stacks of bracelets on one arm, and Coach's Brooklyn Shoulder Bag in a soft brown suede.
She kept her glam to a minimum ahead of shooting. She had slightly flushed cheeks and a glossy nude lip. Her brunette hair was down in effortlessly loose beach waves.
Bella Hadid has made 2024 her year of going full throttle on the urban cowgirl look. She occasionally enlists help from her stylist, Molly Dickson, but as a longtime solo dresser, Hadid has nailed down the aesthetic even on her own. Taking inspiration from her OG horse girl roots—and her current rodeo star beau, Adan Banuelos—Hadid has spent most of her time in layered denim, larger-than-life hats, leather chaps, and cowboy boots galore. She also dips into the equestrian from time to time, but Hadid proves she's seriously committed to the yeehaw agenda.
Photoshoots aside, the supermodel is in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Orebella's new fragrance scent, Nightcap. After her photoshoot, Hadid hosted an intimate dinner in a remote forest location. She swapped out her tiny shorts and boots for a plunging baby pink maxi gown, as reposted on her Instagram Story. Her blush-colored dress is Christian Dior by John Galliano circa 2003 and featured a halter bodice and stunning knotted detailing at the front. She styled her look with strappy white sandals and a statement floral necklace from Marina Moscone's Fall 2024 collection.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Bella Hadid isn't leaving Western core behind anytime soon; If not anything, it seems the multi-hyphenate is carrying the trend with her as we head into fall. Ahead, shop similar tiny crop tops and Daisy Dukes (and her timeless cowboy boots) before summer is over.
Shop Bella Hadid's Cowgirl Outfit
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Ashley Olsen Is Leading a Flip-Flops-For-Fall Fashion Revolution
Expect to see the twin still wearing her $900 sandals come October.
By Julia Gray Published
-
'Simone Biles Rising' Will Take Viewers Behind the Scenes of the 2024 Paris Olympics
Here's when the gold medalist's docuseries will return to Netflix.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Rupi Kaur Reflects on Being Told Not to Self-Publish ‘Milk and Honey’—But Feeling Empowered to Do It Anyway
The best-selling author and poet spoke to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Ashley Olsen's Coat and $900 Flip-Flop Outfit Is As Confusing As It Is Chic
Expect to see the twin still wearing her $900 sandals come October.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Dua Lipa Styles a String Bikini and Crystal Mesh Top With a $2,490 Gucci Necklace
The pop star loves a four-figure (sometimes five) accessory.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Dua Lipa Stacks $166,000-Worth of Tiffany Necklaces Over Her Cut-Out Music Festival Dress
Forget the heart charms—these are hard core.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Gigi Hadid's Sheer Top and Visible Bra Give the "Christian Girl Autumn" Trend a Risqué Spin
Flannels with lingerie? Why not!
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
All the Must-See Fashion Moments From the 2024 Democratic National Convention
From Kamala Harris’s "coconut tree" suit to Michelle Obama's futuristic power set.
By India Roby Published
-
Taylor Swift Revives the Viral "Butt Leggings" Trend in New Music Video
You'll find them in her "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" video.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Tackles 3 Tricky Trends at Once in a Sheer Top, Ballet Flats, and All Black
The actress makes it look easy.
By India Roby Published
-
Michelle Obama's Futuristic DNC Pantsuit Represents Hope in the 2024 Election
"The exhilaration of once again being on the cusp of a brighter day," said the Former First Lady.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published