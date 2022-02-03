Bella Hadid Looks Gorgeously Windswept in Athleisure as She Steps Out in London

Breaking news: A supermodel looked good in clothes.

But seriously, Bella Hadid looked, like, super good in clothes as she hit the town in London. The youngest Hadid sister stepped out in a vintage navy blue and white sweatsuit that said "London, England" across the front in red and white lettering, and looked positively stunning. I also often step out in London in athleisure—does that make me a supermodel?! Please don't answer that.

Hadid paired the ensemble with black leather gloves, black combat boots, blue sunglasses, a brown checked Burberry Lola handbag and what looks like two iPhones. She wore her long brown hair down, and was snapped as it blowed beautifully in the wind.

(Image credit: Getty/Neil Mockford)

Flanked by—I'm assuming—a bodyguard, the model was leaving her hotel and heading to a studio. Since she posted various photos of this outfit on Instagram and tagged both Burberry and Riccardo Tisci in said post, I would say she was probably in town to shoot a new Burberry campaign, but let's put a big TBC on that because I do not know for sure. That said, she has previously starred in a Burberry bag campaign in 2020, so it doesn't feel like too much of a stretch.

Commenting on her Instagram post, Jonathan Van Ness said, "stun," which, yes. America's Next Top Model alum Sandra Shehab wrote, "Beautiful angel." Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn chimed in, "Cutie!"

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) A photo posted by on

While we're at it, here are some more supermodels looking a million bucks in sportswear. First up is Lori Harvey in all black in L.A., wearing a Balenciaga baseball cap, a puffer jacket, black leggings, striped black socks, fuzzy black slipper-shoes and a mini Birkin bag.

(Image credit: Getty/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

And Sara Sampaio in matching wine-colored leggings and a longline sports bra, plus white sneakers and a Starbucks holiday cup:

(Image credit: Getty/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

Gorgeous, all of them.