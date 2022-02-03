Bella Hadid Looks Gorgeously Windswept in Athleisure as She Steps Out in London
How does one look this good in sweats? Asking for a friend.
Breaking news: A supermodel looked good in clothes.
But seriously, Bella Hadid looked, like, super good in clothes as she hit the town in London. The youngest Hadid sister stepped out in a vintage navy blue and white sweatsuit that said "London, England" across the front in red and white lettering, and looked positively stunning. I also often step out in London in athleisure—does that make me a supermodel?! Please don't answer that.
Hadid paired the ensemble with black leather gloves, black combat boots, blue sunglasses, a brown checked Burberry Lola handbag and what looks like two iPhones. She wore her long brown hair down, and was snapped as it blowed beautifully in the wind.
Flanked by—I'm assuming—a bodyguard, the model was leaving her hotel and heading to a studio. Since she posted various photos of this outfit on Instagram and tagged both Burberry and Riccardo Tisci in said post, I would say she was probably in town to shoot a new Burberry campaign, but let's put a big TBC on that because I do not know for sure. That said, she has previously starred in a Burberry bag campaign in 2020, so it doesn't feel like too much of a stretch.
Commenting on her Instagram post, Jonathan Van Ness said, "stun," which, yes. America's Next Top Model alum Sandra Shehab wrote, "Beautiful angel." Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn chimed in, "Cutie!"
A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)
A photo posted by on
While we're at it, here are some more supermodels looking a million bucks in sportswear. First up is Lori Harvey in all black in L.A., wearing a Balenciaga baseball cap, a puffer jacket, black leggings, striped black socks, fuzzy black slipper-shoes and a mini Birkin bag.
And Sara Sampaio in matching wine-colored leggings and a longline sports bra, plus white sneakers and a Starbucks holiday cup:
Gorgeous, all of them.
