Ben Affleck Gets Back to Work Amid Jennifer Lopez' Revelations About Their Divorce

Ben Affleck is back at it amid Jennifer Lopez' new revelations about their divorce.

The actor was photographed on a movie set in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 9, as reported by People. His workwear for the occasion included an orange plaid jacket than can only be described as "pumpkin-spice chic," plus a casual dark gray T-shirt and jeans.

It's unclear which project Affleck was filming for this week, though People reports he has a bunch of movies in the works right now, including many with his and Matt Damon's production company, Artists Equity.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pictured at the 2023 Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This latest Ben Affleck sighting comes just as Lopez broke her silence on the two's painful, and painfully public, divorce in an in-depth interview.

Speaking to Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, the "Jenny From the Block" singer admitted that this second separation from Affleck, whom she thought was end-game, threatened to "take me out for good."

However, the superstar was also very philosophical about the whole thing, and chalked it up to a lesson learned at last.

"I was thinking about this time in my life, and I’m like, 'That’s not what I thought it was going to turn out like,'" she said, referring to the split. "And then I thought, 'No, this is exactly where I needed to be, to lead me to where I want to go.'"

Stay In The Know Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag) A photo posted by on

She added, "But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, 'F**k, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, god. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it. You had to hit me really hard over the head with a f**king sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don’t have to do it again.'"

These words were seemingly in reference to a number of her engagements and marriages that ended in a painful breakup: Lopez has been engaged six times total, and married four.

The star filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor on Aug. 20, after two years of marriage. The filing followed months of speculation that the two were heading for divorce.

The spouses reconnected in 2021 after 14 years apart, then got engaged and married in 2022.