Ben Affleck Gets Back to Work Amid Jennifer Lopez' Revelations About Their Divorce
And he broke out his best orange fall plaid.
Ben Affleck is back at it amid Jennifer Lopez' new revelations about their divorce.
The actor was photographed on a movie set in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 9, as reported by People. His workwear for the occasion included an orange plaid jacket than can only be described as "pumpkin-spice chic," plus a casual dark gray T-shirt and jeans.
It's unclear which project Affleck was filming for this week, though People reports he has a bunch of movies in the works right now, including many with his and Matt Damon's production company, Artists Equity.
This latest Ben Affleck sighting comes just as Lopez broke her silence on the two's painful, and painfully public, divorce in an in-depth interview.
Speaking to Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, the "Jenny From the Block" singer admitted that this second separation from Affleck, whom she thought was end-game, threatened to "take me out for good."
However, the superstar was also very philosophical about the whole thing, and chalked it up to a lesson learned at last.
"I was thinking about this time in my life, and I’m like, 'That’s not what I thought it was going to turn out like,'" she said, referring to the split. "And then I thought, 'No, this is exactly where I needed to be, to lead me to where I want to go.'"
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag)
A photo posted by on
She added, "But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, 'F**k, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, god. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it. You had to hit me really hard over the head with a f**king sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don’t have to do it again.'"
These words were seemingly in reference to a number of her engagements and marriages that ended in a painful breakup: Lopez has been engaged six times total, and married four.
The star filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor on Aug. 20, after two years of marriage. The filing followed months of speculation that the two were heading for divorce.
The spouses reconnected in 2021 after 14 years apart, then got engaged and married in 2022.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Princess Kate's Support Helped One Company Raise £15K for a Mental Health Charity
A beautiful story.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Channel Your Inner Cinephile and Add These 32 Old Hollywood Films to Your Watch List
They're considered classics for a reason.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
How 'Saturday Night' Leans Into Counterculture '70s Fashion to Recreate the Original 'SNL' Cast's Threads
Costume designer Danny Glicker worked extra hard to pay homage to the debut episode’s chaotic aesthetic.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Admits Social Media Comments About Her Life Can Sting: "I’m Not Teflon"
"I know that everything that’s being written and said about me, and all the conjecture of who I am as a person, is not who I am. I learned that a long time ago."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Split Did "Almost Take Me Out for Good" the Second Time
She doesn't regret any of the lessons she's learned.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck's Longtime Friend Kevin Smith Praises Him Amid Divorce: "Just the Goods"
Smith is super loyal to the 'Gone Girl' star.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck's Pal Kevin Smith Says Calling Him Amid Divorce Would Be "Very Threatening"
This is kind of hilarious.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Stassi Schroeder Says Ben Affleck Should Have "Just Smiled" on the Red Carpet With Jennifer Lopez: "Do Her a Solid"
The TV star feels bad for J. Lo amid the divorce.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Divorce Lawyer Has Also Worked With Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, and Angelina Jolie
Meet Laura Wasser.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hit Major Setback With Sale of Their $68 Million Marital Home
It's been on the market since early July.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck Moves Out of His Pre-Divorce, $100K-Per-Month Bachelor Pad
End of an era.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published