Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spent Christmas Together Because "It's All for the Kids"
“Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids," a source explained.
After a couple splits, just keeping things civil can be tough, let alone still maintaining an active, friendly relationship. When kids are involved, lots of exes manage to do just that, of course, but few do it as seemingly effortlessly as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.
Affleck and Garner aren't just successful, amicable co-parenting. Almost a decade after ending their 11-year romance (they started dating in 2004, wed in 2005, and announced their split in 2015), the former couple, who share three children, still treat each other like family.
Case-in-point: The exes reportedly celebrated the holidays together along with their daughters Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 15, and son, Samuel, 12.
"Jen and Ben were all together for Christmas. It's all for the kids,” a source close to the pair told People. “Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids."
Since their divorce, Garner and Affleck have always remained close and put their kids first, even as they've moved on in other romantic relationships. When Affleck rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez in 2021, Garner embraced the relationship and welcomed the Unstoppable actress into their blended family as a fellow co-parent and as a friend.
In 2023, a source close to the situation gushed about the women's bond after Garner invited Lopez's child, Emme, to join her and Seraphina on a trip to Disneyland.
“J.Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval,” an insider said, according to Us Weekly. “J.Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Since Affleck's split from Lopez in August, he and Garner have been spending even more time together as a family unit, including volunteering together as a family on Thanksgiving, serving meals at an event organized by Los Angeles homelessness charity The Midnight Mission.
A post shared by The Midnight Mission (@themidnightmission)
A photo posted by on
Even though they're spending more time together amid Affleck's divorce from Lopez, insiders say that nothing has changed, romantically, for the pair, who are in a good place as friends and co-parents, but nothing more.
“[Garner] will continue to make sure that they spend time together as a family and include Ben," a source close to the former couple previously told People. "The kids enjoy when they all spend time together. Jen's grateful that Ben's doing well. They are friends, but that's it."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
How an Abduction Plot Involving Prince Harry Forced the Royal Family to Rethink Their Security Protocol
A murder suspect had allegedly been planning to kidnap the Duke in Argentina, and gun shots were fired.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The First Lady of Rodeo is Living Up to Her Name In a Plush Penny Lane Coat
She was in her truest form for date night.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Here Are the Most-Anticipated Korean TV Shows Arriving on Netflix in 2025
From fantasy rom-coms to mystery-thrillers to the final season of 'Squid Game.'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Ben Affleck Is "Healthy, Single, and Enjoying Life" After His Split from Jennifer Lopez
“Ben is spending the holiday with his children," a source said.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Says She Believes "Hardships" Happen "for a Reason" Amid Her Divorce from Ben Affleck
“There are no coincidences," Lopez said. "This is not happening, you know, just randomly."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "Speak, But It Is Limited" After Divorce Filing, Says Source
They have other priorities.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Shares What She's Learned After Becoming "a Single Mom"
"Am I enough for them?"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Garner Shares Her Mom Told Her Don't "Marry a Man Thinking You Can Change Him" Ahead of Spending Thanksgiving With Ben Affleck
"I'm gonna really work on that one."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jennifer Garner Is Reportedly Ready to Cut Ties With Jennifer Lopez, Unless Their Kids Are Involved
"Her friends feel she shouldn't have allowed herself to get so involved."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Ben Affleck Shares Why Jennifer Lopez Movie 'Gigli' "Doesn't Sit Right" With Him
"It was the most famous bomb in history, perhaps."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Ready to Date New People After Their Divorce?
Never say never!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published