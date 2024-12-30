Jennifer Lopez Posts Ben Affleck-Free Recap Video of 2024, Declaring "The Best Is Yet To Come"

Jennifer Lopez believes the best is yet to come—and she's hoping that 2025 will the year that brings it. The actress/singer/multi-hyphenate of the highest order, posted a recap video of her 2024 on Instagram on Monday, December 30. And though it does not feature any mention or moments of her time with her soon-to-be-ex (again), Ben Affleck, it is filled with hopeful positivity laid out via clips of her talking from the past year.

"I am very proud of how I handle all the things. All the things," she says in an interview clip featured in the video. Moments later, another interview clip cuts in, with the actress saying, "In my low moments, I've learned to just feel the feelings and then let them go."

The video features many a highlight from Lopez's decidedly busy 2024—including press tour moments her new films Atlas and Unstoppable, as well as her appearance on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet—even if there is no mention of Ben Affleck, from whom the actress filed for divorce in August of this year.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Despite the whirlwind nature of their reunion—which was the inspiration for her music video movie This Is Me...Now (and no doubt hundreds of former lovers deciding to give it another go all around the world)—and its subsequent dissolution, Lopez remains faithful to her positive attitude and belief that the best is always on the horizon.

Feeling reflective, Lopez remarks (via clip), "What a journey this has been. I honestly feel that the best is yet to come," before adding that she, "can sit here with my heart and soul intact, and still feel really full of love." And if we know anything about J.Lo, it's that she always leads with love first.

True to form, Lopez ends the video saying that, "It's gonna get better, and it always does. It's a beautiful life in that way." The video ends with an overlay of text that reads, "See you in 2025!" alongside her signature.