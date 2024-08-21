Ben Affleck "Hasn't Shown Interest" in Making Jennifer Lopez Marriage Work, Source Claims
J.Lo filed for divorce on Aug. 20.
Jennifer Lopez feels Ben Affleck wasn't committed to making their marriage work ahead of her divorce filing, allegedly.
A source has told People that the "On the Floor" singer eventually decided that "it's time to move on" because the relationship just wasn't getting better between her and her husband of two years.
"She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage," the source added. "He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself."
Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20, which just so happens to be the anniversary of their second wedding ceremony in Georgia in 2022. They had previously exchanged vows in Las Vegas that July.
The news concludes a months-long news cycle full of rapidly escalating divorce rumors surrounding the famous spouses, starting with J.Lo's solo appearance at the Met Gala in early May.
As sources claimed a separation was imminent, Lopez spent her summer traveling to Europe and the Hamptons, while Affleck largely remained in L.A.
According to sources, the two were waiting for the right time to make their split official, with TMZ reporting on Aug. 20 that Lopez listed their separation date as April 26, 2024, just before the Met Gala.
The two have been married for two years, having reconnected in 2021, 17 years after their initial romance ended. Lopez and Affleck met on the set of Gigli and got engaged in 2002, but ended up calling off the wedding at the time and separating in 2004.
They don't share any children, but both are reportedly committed to their relationships with their respective stepchildren. Affleck shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex Marc Anthony.
