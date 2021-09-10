Today's Top Stories
J.Lo and Ben Affleck Make Their First Red Carpet Appearance Together in Years

jennifer lopez ben affleck
Getty Images

Alert: Bennifer just made their first red carpet appearance in 18 years (!) at the Venice Film Festival for the The Last Duel premiere. The last time they were on a red carpet together was at the premiere of their movie, Gigli, in July 2003. How times have changed!

Lopez wore a Georges Hobeika gown with Jimmy Choo heels and Affleck wore a black tuxedo. In true Bennifer fashion, there was a lot of PDA, deep stares...you know, the usual. See the photos of them on the red carpet, below.

jennifer lopez ben affleck
Getty Images
jennifer lopez ben affleck
Getty Images

jennifer lopez ben affleck
Getty Images
jennifer lopez ben affleck
Getty Images

...And on that note, have a great weekend!

