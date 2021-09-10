Alert: Bennifer just made their first red carpet appearance in 18 years (!) at the Venice Film Festival for the The Last Duel premiere. The last time they were on a red carpet together was at the premiere of their movie, Gigli, in July 2003. How times have changed!

Lopez wore a Georges Hobeika gown with Jimmy Choo heels and Affleck wore a black tuxedo. In true Bennifer fashion, there was a lot of PDA, deep stares...you know, the usual. See the photos of them on the red carpet, below.

...And on that note, have a great weekend!

