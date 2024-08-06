Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Waiting to Announce Their Breakup So It Can All Be "Seamless," Source Claims
It doesn't sound like there's any hope for a reconciliation.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage is not doing well, per a whole bunch of sources.
At this point, according to one anonymous insider, they're pretty much just waiting for the right time to make their separation public.
Lopez and Affleck are "waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved," a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight.
"Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can."
Of course, if Lopez and Affleck are in fact to divorce, it won't just affect them: The Atlas actress has two children from her marriage to Marc Anthony, and the Gone Girl star has three children with Jennifer Garner.
"They want to make sure the kids are comfortable with the transition and where they are living, etcetera," ET's source continued. "They don't want to make it feel like they're pulling the rug from underneath their children. They're making a mutual effort to ensure that this transition is as healthy and easy as possible."
On a logistical level, a potential separation would usher in a whole lot of changes for the kids—especially when it comes to where they will all live.
Lopez and Affleck's marital home, purchased just last year, has been on the market for several weeks now, and the Tender Bar actor recently purchased a $20 million house in Pacific Palisades.
But despite these more tangible pieces of news, neither party has directly addressed the persistent divorce rumors. Instead, they have simply lived their lives more or less separately.
Earlier this week, a source who spoke to TMZ painted a dire picture of the situation, claiming that the famous spouses are not speaking to each other right now.
Hopefully they can work out a way to move forward that works best for everyone.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
