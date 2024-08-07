Jennifer Lopez Apparently "Hasn't Seen" Husband Ben Affleck "for Weeks"
"They’re moving on separately."
Rumors about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage have been circulating for months. While some reports have claimed the couple is "waiting to announce" their split, others have suggested Lopez "has not fully accepted" a potential divorce from Affleck. Now, a source is alleging the pair haven't had any contact for weeks.
"They’re moving on separately," a source told People. "Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh." Affleck, of course, already closed escrow on a $20 million bachelor pad, adding weight to the idea the couple's romance is really over. While their $68 million martial mansion remains on the market, it seems as though Lopez may be on the hunt for a new home.
According to People's source, Lopez "hasn't seen Ben for weeks." As fans of the couple already know, Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday solo in the Hamptons with a Bridgerton-themed bash. Affleck, meanwhile, has been photographed around Los Angeles all summer, and recently debuted a shaved haircut and biker jacket combo.
Despite the alleged turmoil related to any breakup, Lopez is apparently trying to remain positive. "Considering everything that's going on, Jennifer is having a good summer," People's source explained. "She's been off and able to focus on what's next. She’s enjoyed spending time with her kids, family and friends."
Last month, Affleck and Lopez spent their second wedding anniversary apart, which further hinted at discord. More recent reports have claimed that the Marry Me star and her Oscar-winning husband are no longer talking at all. With continued reports suggesting a cavern has opened up between the once loved-up couple, it's becoming more difficult to deny a divorce announcement could be on the horizon.
While a breakup is hardly an ideal outcome, Lopez is apparently trying to stay focused on the positive aspects of her life right now. "She always has good attitude even when things are not perfect," a source told People. Until Lopez and Affleck update the public on their relationship status, interest in their decade-spanning love story is sure to continue.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
