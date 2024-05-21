Ben Affleck Skips Jennifer Lopez' Latest Movie Premiere Amid Split Rumors

Ben Affleck decided against attending wife Jennifer Lopez' latest movie premiere amid rumors of marital strife.
Lopez stepped out solo on the red carpet at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles on Monday to celebrate the May 24 release of Atlas—a sci-fi action flick.
Jenny From the Block dazzled in a strapless gown with a white fitted top and black mermaid-style skirt. She paired the look with opulent diamond jewelry, and wore her hair in a tight high bun.
At the event, she posed with costars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown, as well as movie director Brad Peyton.
Lopez' night out comes amid ongoing split rumors which have hit her and Affleck over the last few days.
At the moment, it's all hearsay and no proof either way, but there are a few direct clues as to where the spouses stand.
Both have been spotted wearing their wedding rings around town (and Lopez wore hers to the Atlas premiere too), and eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the Gone Girl actor has his wife saved in his phone under "Jennifer Affleck"—which may or may not be significant.
That observation came after the two were spotted in a car together on Sunday after weeks of not being seen together in public. A photo of them was released in which they were both smiling, though said smile did seem a bit strained.
Last week, a source told Us Weekly, "Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour."
They added, "Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time."
This came after an anonymous source first told In Touch, "They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work… They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same."
Sources have claimed that Lopez and Affleck have been living separately for a while, though aren't planning to split as of now.
The two rekindled their romance in 2021 after 17 years apart, soon getting engaged and then married. They had first gotten engaged in 2002 and split in 2004, with both speaking out about not being able to handle the pressure of their relationship being so publicly scrutinized.
One rumored source of conflict in their relationship is related to this issue: Lopez appears to be more comfortable in the spotlight than Affleck.
More as we have it.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
