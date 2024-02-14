Ben Affleck Was “Taken Aback” That Jennifer Lopez Shared His Private Love Letters to Her for the Making of ‘This Is Me…Now’

Since its inception in the early aughts, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s romance has always been consistent and constant fodder for headline news. That said, perhaps now more than ever—at least as far as being on their terms, rather than the tabloids’—Affleck and Lopez’s love story is front and center as Lopez prepares to release her new album This Is Me…Now (her first album in a decade) and the accompanying film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, both of which are out Friday. (The couple attended the L.A. premiere last night for the latter.)
In doing the press rounds for the album and film, Lopez has said in no uncertain terms that it was Affleck who inspired her creatively as she brought the project to life. Page Six reports that Affleck was “taken aback” when she shared with songwriters the private love letters he wrote to her, which sparked content for her forthcoming record.
Per Variety, Lopez invited musicians into their shared home and gave them access to the love letters, which he called “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.” Ironically, Affleck happened to walk in at that very moment and was surprised to see the vulnerable and personal love letters being passed around.
“I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told,” Affleck said. “If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it.”
Lopez previously hinted at the existence of the love letters from a teaser for the film released back in November. In it, she holds a letter dated December 24, 2002, which appeared to be from Affleck. “Life’s tough but you’re sweet,” it read. “Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you.” The letter was signed “B.” (Whether that was an actual letter preserved from 2002, a replica, or fabricated entirely for the production, only Affleck and Lopez know.)
Lopez called This Is Me…Now the most honest thing she’s done: “People think they know things about what happened to me along the way—but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong,” she told Vogue in November 2022. “There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone.”
Now everything—including love letters Affleck probably never thought would see the light of day—appears out on the table. In addition to the dual release of the album and film on Friday, there will be a documentary about This Is Me…Now: A Love Story released on Amazon Prime on February 27.
“I was like, ‘I don’t write, I don’t do this,’” Lopez said, per People. “He [Affleck] was like, ‘You do, you write, you direct, you produce, you choreograph, you do all the things. Start stepping into that, start owning a little bit of who you are.'"
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Rod Stewart Feels No Loyalty Towards Fellow Brit Ed Sheeran: "I Don’t Know Any of His Songs”
"Old ginger bollocks."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Blake Lively Attends Michael Kors Show in New York, Leaves No Crumbs
Giraffe print is the new black.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
We Finally Know What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Said to Each Other After Big Super Bowl Win
TG for mics!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
After ‘This Is Me…Now’ Suddenly Lost Its Financial Backing, Jennifer Lopez Paid for the Whole Project Out of Her Own Pocket
Passion project? That’s an understatement.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Britney Spears Might Be the Only Person Who Made Out with Ben Affleck and Completely Forgot It Happened
The two apparently had a rendezvous shortly before she started dating Justin Timberlake.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Getting a Little Sick of Talking About Husband Ben Affleck’s Grumpy Expressions at Awards Shows
“I don’t understand what people are so pressed for.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Brie Larson Was in Floods of Tears Over Meeting Jennifer Lopez for the First Time
This is the most wholesome thing ever.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Says She Is Open to Collaborating with Husband Ben Affleck Again Onscreen
The couple—who worked together on Lopez’s upcoming 'This Is Me…Now' project—costarred in both 'Gigli' and 'Jersey Girl' in the aughts.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jennifer Lopez Took the Stage to Perform at Her and Ben Affleck’s Celebrity Packed Christmas Party
Throughout the night, Lopez wore both a green and a red gown inside her home, decorated in festive gold for the holiday.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Dreaming of a Gold Christmas In Recently Released Christmas Décor Photos
When you live in a $61 million home, the décor has to be elevated.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Not Winning an Oscar, a Golden Globe, Or a Grammy (Yet)
“I’ve always kind of marched to the beat of my own drum.”
By Rachel Burchfield