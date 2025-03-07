The Most Unforgettable Jumpsuits to Ever Grace the Red Carpet

Red-carpet events typically see celebs wearing their most sumptuous gowns and suits, but sometimes A-listers like to mix it up. Enter: the jumpsuit, a simple piece that has survived years of fashion trends, and—with the right stylist—can be just as dazzling as a ballgown. When they're guests of honor at exclusive industry events, famous actors, singers and entertainers choose jumpsuits that are heavy on the glitter, velvet and fringe. Here, some red carpet jumpsuit looks that totally hit the spot.

Jessica Chastain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Marrakech International Film Festival in 2023, Jessica Chastain expertly brought the glam to the red carpet. She quite literally glittered in a custom look by Armani Privé. The pièce de résistance was the star's strappy diamanté jumpsuit, which she paired with a matching beaded cape and peep-toe platforms.

Lily Ji

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Lily Ji looked absolutely lovely in a geometric-patterned jumpsuit at the L.A. premiere of Pacific Rim Uprising in 2018. For the occasion, she showcased a piece designed by one of her friends in China, a midnight blue and white jumpsuit with strategically placed slits and cutouts.

Angela Bassett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You know when they say someone lights up the room? Angela Bassett brought a whole new meaning to the expression at the 2018 premiere of Black Panther in L.A. Stylist Jennifer Austin went along with the event's "regal" dress code, choosing a sumptuous beaded yellow Naeem Khan jumpsuit for her client.

Marion Cotillard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leave it to the French to make a jumpsuit très chic for the red carpet. Actress Marion Cotillard showed up to the Cannes Film Festival in 2018 in an elegant off-the-shoulder white jumpsuit with a wide black sash belt, and paired it with classic two-toned stilettos.

Tyra Banks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is it a jumpsuit? Is it a pantsuit? Yes! Tyra Banks transcended your average clothing categories at the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet: She wore an asymmetric black tuxedo/jumpsuit design to celebrate some of the greatest modern scientific advances. Fittingly powerful.

Laura Dern

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Dern loves a touch of sparkle, as she proved at the L.A. premiere of Blink Twice in 2024. The actress wore an elevated take on the boiler suit trend, opting for a glittery navy blue jumpsuit, which she accessorized with a surprising accent: a pair of cherry red pointed-toe shoes. Delicious.

Sharon Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sharon Stone has always been the very picture of glamour, so nobody was surprised in February 2020 when she arrived for an exclusive exhibition opening in a dazzling jumpsuit. Stone wore head to toe navy sequins, and cool-ified the ensemble with a shimmery jacket and clutch, plus a pair of blue-tinted glasses.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge practically invented the jumpsuit, TBH, so of course she's been spotted again and again on the red carpet sporting one of these bad boys. Attending the Fleabag season 2 premiere in New York circa 2019, the screenwriter went for a black and white patterned halter-neck jumpsuit, with some fancy red stilettos peeping out of the legs.

Cate Blanchett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett made headline news when she brought out this floral number. At the Venice International Film Festival in 2022, the Tár actress wore velvet pants and a velvet corset top embellished with hand-painted flowers, by Schiaparelli. Although it's not technically a jumpsuit, the effect is the same—besides, Blanchett is known for her undying love of a good jumpsuit, so.

Iman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who knew a jumpsuit could be this fancy? At the 2021 Met Gala, supermodel Iman showed up in a jacquard-style gold jumpsuit with an extremely elaborate gold feathered crinoline and matching headdress. The look came courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana x Harris Reed, and Iman called it a "dream."

Winnie Harlow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow went all out for the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, which, you know, one would. She wore a dramatic puff-sleeve off-the-shoulder black top with a velvet bust, with matching form-fitting black pants, and giant-bow-adorned heels. A three-piece jumpsuit, if you will.

Gwen Stefani

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani wore custom Atelier Versace to the 2015 Grammy Awards. The look consisted of a strapless black jumpsuit with a fitted, structural, netted-embellished top and straight-leg pants tapered at the ankle. She let the jumpsuit speak for itself and accessorized only with black stilettos, red nails, and a giant rock on her ring finger.

Thandiwe Newton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thandiwe Newton was a vision at the 2018 premiere of Westworld season 2. The actress wore a fun pink, red and blue pattern head to toe, with a peplum top, by Osman. Not one to fade into the background, Newton shined with orange metallic heeled sandals, plus a stunning orange eyeshadow look.

Dakota Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson celebrated "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at the 2022 Met Gala in the most sparkly, most intricate custom jumpsuit by Gucci, paired with matching drop earrings. The full look also included a maximum-drama raspberry red belted cape with a train. Whew!

Billy Porter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Billy Porter likes to make an entrance, and he succeeded tenfold at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The actor and singer wore a bona fide work of art for the event: a glittery blue jumpsuit with crystal fringe embellishments, plus a matching cropped jacket, wide brim hat and clutch. The look came courtesy of Baja East.

Christie Brinkley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Iconic supermodel Christie Brinkley gave her take on the humble jumpsuit at the New York premiere of Always At The Carlyle in 2018. The piece in question was navy blue with lacy sequined embellishments. It turns out the look was totally in character for the model: She once admitted, "I love the ease of a jumpsuit! Don’t you? One zip and you’re ready to go."

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tastemaker Gwyneth Paltrow has shown her love for a good jumpsuit many times over the years. Circa 2018, she wore not one but two different sparkly jumpsuits from Retrofête—before the brand had even officially launched! At a red-carpet event for the musical Head Over Heels, Paltrow's jumpsuit was dark gray and stripy.

Gigi Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A jumpsuit is always fun, but Gigi Hadid somehow managed to make the wardrobe staple even more fun. For the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards, the supermodel wore an extra-sparkly silver form-fitting jumpsuit with flared pants by Michael Kors—and her sister Bella Hadid wore a jumpsuit for the occasion, too!

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Real-life Carrie Bradshaw Sarah Jessica Parker can always be counted on to make a picture-perfect fashion statement. At the BAFTAs in London in 2013, the TV legend opted for an understated black Elie Saab jumpsuit with velvet accents, and glitzed the look up with her jewelry.

Scarlett Johansson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2015, Scarlett Johansson was in her pixie cut and jumpsuit era. At the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles that year, the Black Widow actress turned heads in a Barbie pink, form-fitting, long-sleeved jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad. She finished the fun-loving look with rainbow pastel sandals and a teal clutch.

Jane Fonda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jane Fonda never gets it wrong. At the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the actress wore a black tuxedo-style jumpsuit by Elie Saab with floral sequin embellishments. She covered up further with a leopard print-like coat worn like a cape and accessorized with some metallic silver stilettos.

Lenny Kravitz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's face it: Lenny Kravitz is a fashion legend. Giant scarf, anyone? Anyway, at the 2024 Golden Globes, the musician stole the show in a black cutout tuxedo jumpsuit by Alexander McQueen. Fun fact—Emily Blunt loved the look so much that she literally wore the exact same suit for a TV appearance a week later.

Emma Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone has worn some pretty incredible gowns over her years of red-carpet attendance, but for the 2019 Palm Springs Film Festival, she interrupted her streak with a pretty matching set. The look consisted of a purple rose-patterned corset top paired with blue rose-patterned pants—so lovely.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked like a one-woman skyline in Cannes circa 2024—she was that dazzling. The star showed some love for fellow Brit icon Victoria Beckham for one event, wearing a strapless black jumpsuit from her clothing line, embellished with full-length silver fringe.

Harry Styles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Styles and his long time (Harry) stylist Harry Lambert are a match made in heaven. At the 2023 Grammy Awards, one Harry dressed the other Harry in a rainbow harlequin print jumpsuit by EgonLab, embellished with all-over Swarowski crystals. Judging by the singer's grin, he was really feeling the look.

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wow, Demi Moore can really rock a jumpsuit. At the 2013 AFI Night at the Movies in Los Angeles, the Substance actress wore a semi-sheer suit by Valentino, with lace details and elegant white cuffs. She wore minimalist makeup and wore her long dark hair down, letting her fashion do the talking.

Sabrina Carpenter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Sabrina Carpenter was famous but not mega-famous, her fashion was just as good as it is now. At the 2022 Fashion Awards in London, the singer looked absolutely gorgeous in a mustard-yellow, drapy, flowy jumpsuit which partially covered her blonde hair. Wow, wow, wow.

Saoirse Ronan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2024 Sundance Festival, Irish superstar Saoirse Ronan opted for a funky, glittery, drapy, stripy baby blue jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton. She paired it with weird-but-good black and silver heels, and wore her blonde hair in a short bob, with lightly smoky eye makeup and a muted lipstick.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway was the very definition of commanding at the 2019 premiere of The Hustle. She arrived in a powerful black tuxedo jumpsuit by Elie Saab, with glittery floral embellishments. This piece was so good that Jane Fonda went on to wear the exact same one at the 2024 Cannes Festival.

Sandra Bullock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you think of a Hollywood "star," you see them glittering, don't you? Well, Sandra Bullock got her A-lister on at the 2021 premiere of The Unforgivable: She wore an extra sparkly gold catsuit by Stella McCartney for the red-carpet event, and finished the look with a black blazer.

Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie opted for all-white Chanel for the 2021 premiere of her film The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles. She styled the hot couture outfit with white heeled sandals and heart drop earrings. Beauty-wise, the Aussie star went minimalist, wearing her hair down and tucked behind her ears.

Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is beloved by her fans for many reasons, but one of these is her relatable fashion—which non-celebs can easily recreate. Her look for the 2019 Billboard Women in Music event was one such outfit: an asymmetric navy blue jumpsuit with chains and fringe embellishments, by Oscar de la Renta.