Lenny Kravitz is the bonafide style risk-taker, long solidifying himself as a fashion icon in his own right both on and off the red carpet (two words: blanket scarf). Naturally, there are many out there taking sartorial bits and cues from Kravitz, hoping to emulate just a sliver of his (and his daughter, Zoë's) effortless coolness, but the latest celebrity to pull from the Kravitz moodboard might surprise you. Less than a week after the famed singer-songwriter sported a backless Alexander McQueen tuxedo jumpsuit to the 2024 Golden Globes, it seemed that Emily Blunt (yes, you read that correctly) quickly got her hands on the exact same silhouette.
Blunt pulled out the designer one-piece for her interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. It seems that the Oppenheimer star took a crash course in "Hailey Bieber" minimalism, opting out of flashy accessories and, instead, letting the skin-baring ensemble be a statement in itself—featuring exaggerated shoulders, wide-leg pants, and a very exposed back. She opted to style the pantsuit with Tiffany & Co.'s dangling gold earrings and a pair of open-toed black sandals. When it came to glam, Blunt went for a dewy and glossy finish and wore her blonde hair tucked into a messy low bun.
Now, there have been many A-listers who keep their source of outfit inspiration on the hush-hush, and they're definitely not usually embracing a copycat moment. But Blunt was quick to confirm everyone's suspicion: Yes, she did, in fact, wear the same jumpsuit as Kravitz, and it was due to her insistence.
During her interview with Colbert, the actor explained she had already planned on wearing the sleek number for her appearance. While she chose another McQueen look for the Golden Globes—a shimmery nude gown embellished with gold sequins—she noticed the "Fly Away" singer arrived at the award ceremony in McQueen's suit. Rather than opting for something entirely different last minute, it only solidified her choice to wear it as planned anyway.
"So, I saw him swaggering across the floor at the Golden Globes," Blunt told Colbert. "I had already pre-planned this for your show, and I thought, you know what, no, I'm still going to wear it.” She then continued on, praising Kravitz: "There's something about Lenny Kravitz that I feel...when he walks in the room, a bus sort of runs over anyone else's cool factor, you know. It sort of becomes vapor."
Colbert complimented Blunt's look, before proceeding to hold up a photo of both Kravitz Blunt at the Golden Globes, prompting her to stand up and jokingly ask the audience, "Who wore it best?" (If you're wondering what I think, I seriously can't decide!)
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Lily Aldridge Lightened Up Her Hair for the New Year
It's never too late for a little reinvention.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
From Under $50 to Ultra-Luxurious, Behold: The 16 Best Beauty Finds at Nordstrom
*Instantly adds them to my cart*
By Valeriya Chupinina
-
My Can't-Skip Beauty Products From Sephora and Nordstrom
They're as effective as they are luxe.
By Valeriya Chupinina
-
Ayo Edebiri's Best Style Moments Prove She's a Fashion Star on the Rise
I'm obsessed with 'The Bear' star's style—and you should be, too.
By India Roby
-
Zoë Kravitz Carried a Ginormous Green Tote Bag to Dinner With Taylor Swift and Co
Zoë, please do a "what's in my bag" haul—curious minds want to know!
By India Roby
-
Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt Kept Barbenheimer Alive With Matching Governors Awards Outfits
Literally seeing double.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Cindy Crawford Is Here to Remind You of the Beauty of Wardrobe Basics
You can wear a Breton striped sweater, loafers, and dark denim time and time again.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
We Need to Talk About the Red Carpet at the 2024 Governors Awards
Julianne in Valentino! Greta in Bottega Veneta! Ayo in Proenza Schouler!
By Emma Childs
-
Take Note: Taylor Swift's Black Knee-High Boots Represent an Essential Shoe Trend
Allow the singer to introduce you to your new hero shoe.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Gigi Hadid's Date-Night Outfit With Bradley Cooper Was as Chic as Can Be
An all-black outfit will always be timeless.
By India Roby
-
Emma Stone's Givenchy Dress Is an Understated Take on See-Through Sheers
The actress utilized an age-old fashion hack.
By Kaitlin Clapinski