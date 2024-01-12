Lenny Kravitz is the bonafide style risk-taker, long solidifying himself as a fashion icon in his own right both on and off the red carpet (two words: blanket scarf). Naturally, there are many out there taking sartorial bits and cues from Kravitz, hoping to emulate just a sliver of his (and his daughter, Zoë's) effortless coolness, but the latest celebrity to pull from the Kravitz moodboard might surprise you. Less than a week after the famed singer-songwriter sported a backless Alexander McQueen tuxedo jumpsuit to the 2024 Golden Globes, it seemed that Emily Blunt (yes, you read that correctly) quickly got her hands on the exact same silhouette.

Blunt pulled out the designer one-piece for her interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. It seems that the Oppenheimer star took a crash course in "Hailey Bieber" minimalism, opting out of flashy accessories and, instead, letting the skin-baring ensemble be a statement in itself—featuring exaggerated shoulders, wide-leg pants, and a very exposed back. She opted to style the pantsuit with Tiffany & Co.'s dangling gold earrings and a pair of open-toed black sandals. When it came to glam, Blunt went for a dewy and glossy finish and wore her blonde hair tucked into a messy low bun.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, there have been many A-listers who keep their source of outfit inspiration on the hush-hush, and they're definitely not usually embracing a copycat moment. But Blunt was quick to confirm everyone's suspicion: Yes, she did, in fact, wear the same jumpsuit as Kravitz, and it was due to her insistence.

During her interview with Colbert, the actor explained she had already planned on wearing the sleek number for her appearance. While she chose another McQueen look for the Golden Globes—a shimmery nude gown embellished with gold sequins—she noticed the "Fly Away" singer arrived at the award ceremony in McQueen's suit. Rather than opting for something entirely different last minute, it only solidified her choice to wear it as planned anyway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"So, I saw him swaggering across the floor at the Golden Globes," Blunt told Colbert. "I had already pre-planned this for your show, and I thought, you know what, no, I'm still going to wear it.” She then continued on, praising Kravitz: "There's something about Lenny Kravitz that I feel...when he walks in the room, a bus sort of runs over anyone else's cool factor, you know. It sort of becomes vapor."

Colbert complimented Blunt's look, before proceeding to hold up a photo of both Kravitz Blunt at the Golden Globes, prompting her to stand up and jokingly ask the audience, "Who wore it best?" (If you're wondering what I think, I seriously can't decide!)