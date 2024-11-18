Beyoncé Is Performing a Halftime Show on Christmas Day in Her Hometown

We must have collectively been on Beyoncé's "nice list" this year, because the star is treating us to a very special Christmas Day performance.

On Dec. 25, Queen Bey will take the stage in her hometown of Houston, Texas, for the halftime show at the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens football game. The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time at NRG Stadium in the Texan city.

Even better, the show will be streaming live on Netflix for fans far and wide to enjoy (that means worldwide, people).

This delightful news was announced by the streaming platform in a press release dated Nov. 17, and confirmed by Beyoncé herself on Instagram with the most badass teaser video you've ever seen.

In the clip, the singer is seen standing on a retro car embellished with all-over red roses and a pair of bull horns at the front to show Bey's allegiance to the Texans' team. She's wearing a white cowboy hat and an intricate red, white and blue mini dress, and catches a football while looking smolderingly at the camera.

Predictably, fans lost their damn minds over the news, with journalist Kayla Greaves writing, "Suddenly I care about football"

13 Going on 30 actress Christa Allen added, "what a GIFT!!!! thank you Netflix and Bey"

While all of this is exciting enough as it is, there are a few more reasons why Beyoncé's halftime performance is set to be the event of the year.

This will be Bey's first football halftime show since her appearances at the Super Bowl's in 2013 and 2016, and her first time performing music from her album Cowboy Carter live. You know, that one album she announced during the last Super Bowl? Yeah, that one.

I will now leave you to your desperate shouts of "we are not worthy."