Blake Lively Wore a Color-Changing Gown to the 2022 Met Gala

Blake Lively rarely disappoints when it comes to red carpet fashion, but for the 2022 Met Gala—where she and husband Ryan Reynolds serve as co-chairs this year alongside Regina and Lin-Manuel Miranda—she brought the drama.

Lively arrived on the red carpet in a rust-brown colored Atelier Versace tulle column dress, embroidered with crystals and leather, complete with tiara and opera-length gloves. As the actress climbed the iconic Met steps, she undid the oversized bow of her dress to unveil a stunning blue-green train. She also pulled off the gloves to show off a matching green pair underneath.

E! reports that Lively's gown for the "Gilded Glamour" evening is meant to honor New York City architecture; it's silhouette and metallic touches nod to the Empire State Building; the gown's color evokes the "oxidized" hue of the Statue of Liberty; and her train is covered in hand-painted foil constellations that mimic the ceiling of Grand Central.

Of the look, the 34-year-old told red carpet reporters: "I patina'd. I arrived in copper, but like New York architecture, I patina'd."

We, of course, can't forget her date, Ryan Reynolds, who wore Ralph Lauren. While he did not change outfits before our eyes, he did do a great job staying out of the way of his wife's train.

