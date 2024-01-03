Blake Lively Takes Us Inside the Chic NYC Apartment She Shares with Husband Ryan Reynolds

A new year is a chance to set resolutions, start better habits, and lust over Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' stunning NYC apartment. #forevergoals

Lively helped us with that last one by sharing photos taken in her rustic loft. The actress and founder of Betty Buzz shared photos of the gold sequined jumpsuit she wore for Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week show in September.

Lively captioned the post, "2023 Memories: Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby. Love you MK✨🪩 ✨ (and yes I low key moonlight as an interior designer but please don’t tell bc I definitely don’t want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on)."

In all seriousness, this apartment is incredible. It has a country home feel, relying largely on pale wood and featuring visible panels.

In the photos, we can also see Lively and Reynolds' oversized grey bed, which is messy and unmade in the most relatable way.

Let's not forget the delicate art deco chandelier resembling a flower hanging above her, showing that Lively takes every detail of home seriously.

It's clear that the couple favors open spaces and minimal designs, instead opting for select pieces to create a chic yet rustic look.

It's just a shame that Lively is blocking the bathroom, as we have no doubt that is just as gorgeous!

It's reported that the couple and their four children live in the heart of Tribeca, in a luxury apartment complex that is also home to Meg Ryan, Jennifer Lawrence, and Justin Timberlake.

This isn't the first time we've been lucky enough to get a glimpse of Lively and Reynolds' stunning apartment, as it's often been the backdrop in Lively's Instagram photos.

While the posts aim to showcase her gorgeous outfits, we're struggling to tear our eyes away from her incredible apartment.

For example, before attending a Tiffany & Co. event, Lively snapped a quick photo of her brown leather dress, complemented perfectly by her washed blue walls and rustic wooden floor.

More recently, Lively celebrated loud luxury in an all-pink feathered dress for the Barbie premiere, which many likened to a look her Gossip Girl character, Serena van der Woodsen, might wear.

While the look was certainly worth even Gossip Girl's attention, our attention was snagged by her backdrop, which included an exposed brick wall and a beige wall. A piece of tasteful art is on the wall, featuring a woman and a peacock.

Let's hope that 2024 brings more photos of their gorgeous loft, or maybe even a home tour! Please?!

