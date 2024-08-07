Blake Lively Shares the One Thing Ryan Reynolds Did Every Week to Win Her Over When They Started Dating

Blake Lively is opening up about how her husband Ryan Reynolds turned on the charm when the pair first started dating.

In an exclusive interview with People for the publication's latest issue, the actress and proud mom revealed that the Deadpool star would send her something special every week at the start of their relationship.

"When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week," she told the publication at the time,. "But he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week—something funny or emotional that one of us said."

Lively went on to say that her husband sent "just a little quote of the week," and while it was a small gesture it certainly meant a lot.

"It was such a beautiful, romantic thing," she recalled. "Now we have 4,000 children!"

(The pair actually share four children—James, Inez, Betty and Olin—though at times caring for four kids probably feels like caring for 4,000 feral offspring, so fair.)

Lively and Reynolds first met in 2010 on the set of the not-so-popular superhero film Green Lantern. At the time, Lively was dating her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley and Reynolds was married to actress Scarlett Johansson.

Eventually, the pair ended their previous relationships and started dating. In 2012, the couple got married in a private celebration in South Carolina. The rest, as they say, is history.



Eleven years later, and while Reynolds may not be sending Lively flowers and sweet notes every day the couple certainly still finds a way to pack on the PDA and show one another that the love is clearly still there.

Most recently, at the premiere for It Ends With Us in New York City on Tuesday, the actress was caught on camera casually grabbing husband Ryan Reynolds' butt as she headed towards a reporter to answer questions. The gesture was, of course, caught on camera and shared on social media.

"The way he wasn't even phased [sic] either like he already knew it was her," one person commented on TikTok about Reynolds not even turning around post-butt grab. "Being in a relationship where ur partner is literally ur bestfriend is the best."

"This is the one relationship that if it ends I'm done forever," another user wrote. "They are so perfect for each other and I just can't imagine them not being together. So they better make it to the end."

Despite public displays of affection and doting social media posts, Lively was forced to recently shutdown rumors her and Reynolds were headed for a divorce.

"You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple," one fan commented on a recent Instagram post of Lively kissing Reynolds as his comic book character, Deadpool.

Lively soon responded, saying, "haha they wish" with a laugh-cry emoji.

They wish indeed!