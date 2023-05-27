Blue Ivy Carter Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage in Paris

Concertgoers to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in Paris last night got a special surprise—the singer’s 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom onstage for two songs, “My Power” and “Black Parade,” People reports.
Blue performed during the dance breakdown of “My Power,” which is from Beyoncé’s 2019 The Lion King companion album, The Gift, as well as her performance of her 2020 single, “Black Parade.” Blue was dressed in a shimmering silver jumpsuit that matched her mother’s, and the outlet reports she “executed the choreography to both songs flawlessly alongside Beyoncé’s backup dancers.”
“Give it up for Blue,” Beyoncé told the crowd, which immediately broke into applause.
Beyoncé’s mother and Blue’s grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, took to Instagram to write “Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people ! She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ No Fear❤️❤️.” She also shared another video of Blue performing, writing “Last Night !! Blue Ivy proud grandma ❤️❤️.”
This isn’t the first time Blue has joined her mom onstage—in January, the two duetted on their song “Brown Skin Girl” when Beyoncé performed an hour-long set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. “Dressed in a red, sparkling ensemble, Blue Ivy sang her portion of the Grammy Award-winning song, while her mom, wearing a yellow corseted dress that was topped with a feathered skirt and matching backpiece, sang her own parts,” People reports. At the end of the song, Blue hugged her mom and walked up the stage’s steps, where she then struck a pose and blew kisses at the crowd.
