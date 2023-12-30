Somebody Pinch Me: Charli XCX Wrote Songs for Britney Spear’s New Album, Coming Out in 2024!

It has been eight years since Britney Spears has given the world the gift of a new album, and the long wait is almost over.
Sources close to the star claim that she has been working on her new album and that it should be released in 2024. This is twenty-five years after her debut album, making it the perfect way to mark this momentous anniversary.
Spears took a step back from music to fight her conservatorship, only recently dipping her toe back into things. She was featured on Elton John's song, "Hold Me Closer" in 2022, and then on Will.i.am's song, "Mind Your Business", earlier this year. The latter received a mixed response.
It's safe to say that Spears is warmed up and ready to give us some great music!
What can we expect from this new album? Well, you can expect the excellent musical stylings of Charli XCX.
The prolific songwriter has created songs for notable acts like Selena Gomez, Gwen Stefani, Blondie, Camila Cabello, and more. Charli is also renowned for her own discography, with hits like "Speed Drive" and "Boom Clap."
A source told The Sun that Charli has already been in the studio with Spears' specifications and laid down some tracks for the star. The two stars are yet to meet in person, apparently.
The source claimed, “[Charli] came up with a really strong track that is expected to make it on to the album, which Britney’s team hope will be out in 2024.”
The only thing better than this news would be if Charli herself is featured on one of the songs! Either way, this is Spears' first album since she was freed, so it is an exciting milestone for fans.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
