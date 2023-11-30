Charli XCX's Song "Speed Drive" Took the Top Spot on Her Own Spotify Wrapped

If you're like us, you've had "Speed Drive" on repeat since you first heard it - especially when driving! Well, it turns out that Charli XCX is just as much a fan of her own song, as it was her most played track of the year on her Spotify Wrapped.

The song was written for the Barbie soundtrack and is currently the most popular song on Charli XCX's Spotify. This is the only track of hers to be on her own most-listened list, as the others are by Lou Reed, Cocteau Twins and Nico.

Charli XCX shared a screenshot of her Spotify Wrapped on her own Instagram story with the text "lol".

Charli XCX shares her #SpotifyWrapped top songs. pic.twitter.com/QkBvIZ2HjUNovember 29, 2023 See more

The singer has a lot more to celebrate than just Spotify streams at the moment, as her engagement to the 1975's George Daniel was just announced. The two British musicians first connected in 2021 to work on a single, and their relationship was officially confirmed in May 2022.

Well, we know what song she could strut down the aisle to, and luckily we're certain that she's a fan of it!