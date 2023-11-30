Charli XCX's Song "Speed Drive" Took the Top Spot on Her Own Spotify Wrapped

If you're like us, you've had "Speed Drive" on repeat since you first heard it - especially when driving! Well, it turns out that Charli XCX is just as much a fan of her own song, as it was her most played track of the year on her Spotify Wrapped.
The song was written for the Barbie soundtrack and is currently the most popular song on Charli XCX's Spotify. This is the only track of hers to be on her own most-listened list, as the others are by Lou Reed, Cocteau Twins and Nico.
Charli XCX shared a screenshot of her Spotify Wrapped on her own Instagram story with the text "lol".
Charli XCX shares her #SpotifyWrapped top songs. pic.twitter.com/QkBvIZ2HjUNovember 29, 2023
The singer has a lot more to celebrate than just Spotify streams at the moment, as her engagement to the 1975's George Daniel was just announced. The two British musicians first connected in 2021 to work on a single, and their relationship was officially confirmed in May 2022.
Well, we know what song she could strut down the aisle to, and luckily we're certain that she's a fan of it!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Just Helena Bonham Carter Being Fabulous
I'm sorry, did you need another reason?
By Alicia Lutes
-
Kim Kardashian Reflects on What a Fluke Her Family’s Fame Is
“We scammed the system.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Olivia Colman Looks Like a Different Person With an Icy Blonde Pixie
She showed off the new hair color at the "Wonka" world premiere.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Charli XCX is Engaged to The 1975's George Daniel, and She Totally Manifested It
“I want to be wifed up,” she said in no uncertain terms in an interview earlier this year.
By Rachel Burchfield